Referendum counts live updates: Early tallies show trend towards two No votes

Early tallies on the referendums on family and care are trending towards two No votes.

Polling stations across the country closed at 10pm on Friday, with reports of slow voting leading to growing anxiety within Government over the results.

There was speculation among some in Government circles that turnout would reach 40 per cent, with sources conceding that one or both of the referendums could fail on a very low turnout.

In the referendums, the Government proposes expanding the definition of family in the Constitution to recognise “durable relationships”, such as cohabiting couples and their children, and replacing the language around “women in the home” with language recognising care within families.

Counting of the votes began at 9am today and there will be two separate declarations of the results, firstly the family amendment and then the care amendment.

Join us here for live updates from count centres across the country.

Bryan O’Brien has been speaking with Ivana Bacik at Dublin Castle.

She says that the responsibility of a “disappointing result” lies with the Government.

Labour party leader Ivan Bacik TD is critical of both the wording used in the referendums and the campaign behind them.

‘They got this wrong’: Expected result is a kick in the teeth for the Government, says Fine Gael’s Galway chair

Andrew Hamilton has the latest from Co Galway.

The expected outcome of the care and family referendums has been described as “a right kick in the teeth for the Government” by the chairperson of Galway Fine Gael. Early tallies from Galway East indicate a strong No vote in both referendums.

A partial tally conducted by members of the Fine Gael and Green parties at the count centre in Headford has seen significant no votes, with several boxes recording no votes in excess of 80 per cent.

A tally of the votes from Eyrecourt returned a 73 per cent No vote in the family referendum and an 80 per cent No vote in the care referendum. A similar tally from Moyglass, a very rural area, returned a 68 per cent voting no in the family referendum and an 81 per cent voting no in the care referendum.

One box from the Headford area, an urban part of the constituency, returned a 76 per cent No vote in both the family and care referendums.

Chairperson of Galway Fine Gael, Shane Dolphin, says the Government got these referendums wrong.

“I’m not surprised at this [result] at all, but it is a right kick in the teeth for the Government. They got this wrong, simple as that,” he said.

The Green Party’s representative in East Galway, Eoin Madden, said the major political parties did not do enough to win these referendums.

“What we are seeing is an overwhelming No vote, with no difference between urban and rural areas. I found that the people on the doorsteps wanted to talk about this [the referendums] but I don’t think enough people went out canvassing about it,” he said.

“I’m not surprised with the result. A lot of people had a lot of questions and the main parties did not go out there and explore the questions.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan admits that the Government is heading for defeat.

“From what [we’re] hearing around the country, it does look like a No vote in both the Family and Care referendums,” he said. “We obviously have to respect that.”

Senator Michael McDowell says that the Coalition “misjudged the mood of the electorate”.

Jennifer Bray is at Dublin Castle with this update:

Speaking outside Dublin Castle, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman has “serious questions to answer now in relation to this.”

Mr Tóibín said it was “incredible that Aontú was the only political party that campaigned against this.” He said there is a bubble in the world of politics and that the Opposition also have questions to answer.

Jessica Martin reports from Waterford city:

The sorting of 171 boxes in Waterford is just halfway through, having commenced when the tags were clipped off at 9am at the Butler Community Centre in the city.

Unofficial tallies calculated by onlookers have estimated a 70 per cent No vote in most areas in Waterford for both referendums.

One of the highest estimates for the Yes vote for the 39th Amendment (The Family) was tallied at 35.9 per cent in the Ballygunner area of Waterford, with the No vote at 64 per cent in that area. In Kilmacthomas Rural, the tally stood at 6.6 per cent for Yes, with 93.4 per cent voting No in the Family referendum.

Waterford City had an estimated turnout of 53 per cent in St John’s Park, with the turnout for Farronshoneen in the city at 42 per cent. The official total poll is expected closer to midday.

In Waterford, the total electorate is 86,557.

‘They have fooled us for long enough’: No-No voters in Co Roscommon criticise wording of proposed amendments

Marese McDonagh was in Co Roscommon on Friday, gauging the mood among voters.

“It is a straight no. There is no other way. They have fooled us long enough”, said a very cross older woman as she exited the polling station in Boyle.

It turned out that her “no no” vote was typical, at least among the steady trickle of predominantly older lunchtime voters who spoke to The Irish Times after doing their civic duty in Scoil na nAingeal Naofa.

Out of 15 people surveyed, 11 (10 of them women) described themselves as No No, while there were just three “Yes Yes” voters, two of them men. One young man said he had “said yes to the green (care amendment) and no to the white (family amendment)”.

“I said ‘no’ to both because I do not understand the wording – I mean what is a durable relationship,” said local woman Laura Tighe. “I count myself as fairly intelligent but I said no because I felt I am not changing the Constitution for something I don’t fully understand,” she added.

Retired nurse and former psychotherapist Regina Spellman also rejected both amendments having been convinced by listening to the arguments put forward by campaigner and senior counsel Michael McDowell. “He actually just reinforced my own gut feeling on both,” she said.

Carmel Regan at a polling station in Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photograph: Marese McDonagh

Carmel Regan also voted no to both because in her view the information provided to the electorate was not clear enough. “I don’t like this ‘durable relationships’”, she said. “The whole thing is very vague”. In her view the care amendment puts the onus on family members to care for vulnerable relatives whether they are able to or not. “The onus should be on the State,” she said.

Margaret Coughlan voted no because “you can’t take the mother out of the Constitution”. She said both proposals were “badly worded and very confusing”. She said older people she meets through her work as a carer were confused about terms like “sustainability and durability”. She also rejected the carers’ amendment because while “carers do need support but they should go back to the drawing board and get a better wording.”

Karen Farrell voted yes to both because she believed the status accorded to women as mothers in the Constitution should be extended to others regardless of their gender. On the care referendum she felt that “the wording is not perfect but it is a beginning”.

Another voter who approved both amendments was local photographer Tony Murphy who said Ireland had moved on since the Constitution was written and it was time to reflect those changing values when it comes to, for example, same sex marriages and relationships.

“I have close friends in same sex relationships who have adopted children and those families are very successful. I don’t think because a man and a woman are rearing a family it is going to be any more or any less successful and it is important for us to recognise that”.

Agnes McGuire said she was undecided up to the last minute but voted no to both as she like “a lot of my friends” was confused. “I tried to read up on it but I feel they didn’t give us much information”.

Helen Smith also voted no to both. “They weren’t worded correctly. I think the whole thing was rushed. They should come back to us with proper wording”.

Anne Lucey reports from Co Kerry:

Early tallies of Tralee and Castleisland boxes indicate overwhelming No vote on both questions.

Minster for Education Norma Foley is at the Killarney count centre, where most ballot boxes are now open.

Blennerville, outside Tralee, is where Ms Foley voted on Friday. There, out of 173 votes cast in the Family referendum, there were 54 yes votes and 119 No votes.

From the Kilmurry School voting station, near Castleisland, there were strong indications towards a No vote in the Care referendum. A similar trend was emerging in the tallies from Balloonagh, near Tralee, and Scartaglin.

Political Editor Pat Leahy has an update on Government reaction to the early tallies:

Senior Government sources are privately acknowledging that the referendum results are going against them. In private messages and whatsapp groups, the blame game is well under way. Fingers are pointing at the Greens, at the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, NGOs, backbenchers, frontbenchers ... There’ll be plenty of blame to go around.

Senator Michael McDowell, who campaigned for a rejection of both amendments, is at the RDS count centre.

In Meath East, the turnout at the polls on Friday was 46 per cent, reports Louise Walsh.

Ballot boxes continue to be opened at the count centre in the Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA club on Saturday morning.

Very early tallies around boxes opened from Stackallen, Slane, Yellow Furze, Ashbourne and Ratoath suggest a no verdict in both referendums, according to tally men.

With 6 per cent of the ballot boxes tallied in the Louth constituency, it’s going one way: in both referendums, over 70 per cent of votes tallied rejected proposed changes to the Constitution.

Very early tallies in the #Louth constituency:



Family (39th) Referendum

Yes - 28%

No - 72%



Care (40th) Referendum

Yes - 28%

No - 72%



More early tallies, more No-No boxes. RTÉ's Brian O’Donovan tweets these Dublin North West tallies.

Counting of votes in the Family and Care Referendums at the RDS, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Our Political Correspondent Jennifer Bray has some snap analysis on the early tallies.

The early tallies are in – and it’s not good news for the Government.

Labour’s Kevin Humphreys, a veteran of the count centre, has posted early tallies from Ringsend showing a definitive No vote to the family and care referendums. Although it is a tally from only one box, and it is early days, other tallies from around the country are showing similar trends.

Early tallies from across Tipperary showed the result leaning no. In some boxes in Dublin North West, tallies showed a 70-30 split No to Yes in the care referendum. There also appears to be a strong No vote in Galway East.

In Roscommon town, returning officer Mary Raftery has confirmed that the total electorate for Roscommon-Galway is 66,184, reports Richard Canny.

A lot of boxes have still to be opened as count staff continue to sort ballot papers.

The family referendum votes will be counted first, but there is no indication yet as to when this count will be completed.

Here’s a talley from the Glasnevin count centre, in the Dublin North West constituency. Another indication of a No-No vote, although the margin is very close in the Family referendum count.

Glasnevin Tally here from Dublin North West



43% Yes 57% No - Family



Sorting of votes from the Roscommon-Galway constituency gets underway at the Hyde Centre, Roscommon town. Photograph: Richard Canny

Sorting of votes from 140 boxes is under way at the Roscommon-Galway constituency at the count centre in the Hyde Centre, Roscommon town, reports Richard Canny.

The ballot papers for the 39th Amendment and the 40th Amendment are being separated into piles before counting gets under way.

We have turnout figures for some Co Cork constituencies.

Cork South Central was 45.5 per cent.

In Cork North Central, 42.9 per cent.

Sorting of votes is under way for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency at the count centre in the Sligo Park hotel, reports Marese McDonagh.

All 215 boxes have been opened. While no official tally is taking place, observers are predicting a resounding No vote in the family amendment, based on scrutiny of a number of boxes in Sligo town.

A small number of interested people are conducting individual tallies and one man said the No vote in the family amendment was as high as 90 per cent in one box.

In another box in Sligo town, it was estimated that 60 per cent had voted against the family amendment.

Some early tallies are cropping up.

Former Labour TD Kevin Humphreys tweets this early tally from a count centre in Ballyfermot. The indication is a very strong No-No vote.

Bad weather has slightly delayed the delivery of some ballot boxes at the Galway West count centre.

The ballot boxes are now open, counting has begun. Results on both referendums are expected at Dublin Castle later this evening.

On Friday night, there was growing anxiety within Government over the results of the referendums on family and care as voters stayed home in their droves after a campaign that failed to ignite widespread public interest.

Reports of slow voting across the country throughout Friday led to scepticism among some in Government circles that turnout would reach 40 per cent.

There was also a level of pessimism at the likely result with sources conceding that one or both of the referendums could fail on a very low turnout.

As of early Friday evening, just 25 per cent of voters had cast a ballot in Dublin city, but in Galway by 8.30pm turnout was reported as being between 29 per cent and 41 per cent.

Outside of the Sacred Heart National School in Glasnevin, voters explained why they voted "Yes or "No" for the family and care referendums.

Read our full report on voter turnout here.

A chill breeze was blowing in off the lake at St Ita’s National School in Loughrea, Co Galway on Friday morning, biting at the ears of those making their way inside to vote, reports Andrew Hamilton.

Judging by the response of local people leaving the polling station, the Government will face stronger than expected headwinds if it hopes to pass the referendums on family and care.

Local auctioneer Martin Shaughnessy (72) outside the polling station in Loughrea, Co Galway. Phototgraph: Andrew Hamilton.

Local auctioneer, Martin Shaughnessy (72), said that the referendums have been “rushed through” and that the wording of the family amendment in particular will lead to legal chaos if it is adopted.

“I have no problem at all telling you how I voted. I agreed with the one about the women’s place in the home [care referendum] but the other referendum is completely wrong and is going to lead to a huge amount of litigation. The only people who are going to make money out of this are the solicitors and barristers,” he said.

“I am a local auctioneer here in town. Just imagine a lady has a house in town here, she has a tenant for ten years in the house and everything is going well. Let’s say something happens to the lady who owns the house, the next thing, the tenant can say that they have a durable relationship with the landlady and put in a claim for the house. How is that going to work out?

“These referendums have been rushed through big time. Even on the ballot paper itself it doesn’t show what you are voting for, you have to look at it on a separate sheet and read that first. There are people going in there, they are marking X and Y and they have the wrong thing marked.”

Ciara Walsh (43) and her young daughter Lynn Walsh outside the polling station in Loughrea, Co Galway. Photograph: Andrew Hamilton.

Loughrea woman Ciara Walsh (43), brought her young daughter Lynn to the polling station to give her some experience of democracy in action.

According to Ms Walsh, the language of the care referendum in particular was too “wishy washy”.

“The lack of information was a big influence to how I voted. If they [the Government] are not convincing enough in the argument for a Yes, that is an issue. That was an issue for me for the care referendum certainly. There was a lack of information, a lack of compelling information I think,” she said.

“I did a lot of research myself and looking into things. There wasn’t a great sense of [the Government saying] this is where we are, this is where we are going and this is why.

“If you go searching for information, there is a lot there, but it was very wishy washy.”

Loughrea-based solicitor, Chris O’Shea (34), believes that the language of the referendums will lead to confusion and that both will be closely fought.

“I’m a solicitor myself and I thought that the language being proposed would lead to more confusion rather that actually clarifying things for the first amendment [family]. That gives you an indication of how I voted,” he said.

“It was the same for both referendums, I thought the language wasn’t clear and I think that that is an important thing.

“It has been quiet, the referendums haven’t really captured the public imagination. I got the view that the Government saw this as an open goal, that it was going to sail through. But from chatting to people, certainly around here, I think that it will be a lot tighter.”

Yesterday, voters were asked about two proposed changes to our Constitution.

The Family Amendment

The first proposed change – the 39th Amendment – deals with Article 41.1.1 and Article 41.3.1.

At present, Article 41.1.1 reads: “The State recognises the Family as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law.”

Article 41.3.1 reads: “The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded, and to protect it against attack.”

Voters were asked if they approved of updating the text of Article 41.1.1 to include a reference to “durable relationships”.

If the referendum passes, the article will read: “The State recognises the Family, whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships, as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law.”

The amendment also seeks to removed some of Article 41.3.1. The proposed change to would see the reference to marriage being “founded” on the family being removed.

The updated article would read: “The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage and to protect it against attack.”

The Care Amendment

The 40th Amendment to the Constitution proposes deleting Articles 41.2.1 and 41.2.2 and inserting a new Article 42B.

Article 41.2.1: “In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.”

Article 41.2.2: “The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

If the referendum passes, both of the above articles will be replaced by Article 42B: “The State recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to Society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision.”

Fiachra Gallagher, signing on – I'll be managing live coverage of the referendum results here on irishtimes.com, with the help of my colleagues reporting from various count centres around the country.

So what do we know about turnout?

As of early yesterday evening, just 25 per cent of voters had cast a ballot in Dublin city, but in Galway by 8.30pm turnout was reported as being between 29 per cent and 41 per cent.

By late Friday evening reports of turnout in different parts of the Dún Laoghaire constituency ranged between 37 per cent and 46 per cent.

At around 7.30pm, the percentage was averaging around 42 per cent in Wicklow-Arklow, while turnout in the combined Bray-Greystones area in Co Wicklow late in the evening was 47.9 per cent.

A previous referendum with low turnout – the vote on children’s rights which saw 33.5 per cent of voters turn up to the polls – passed by 57.4 per cent, a lower support level than expected.

Turnout on Friday will not reach anywhere near the 60.5 per cent of the electorate that voted in the referendum on same sex marriage or 64.1 per who turned up for the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment on abortion.