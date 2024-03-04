New chairperson and two board members expected to be appointed to RTÉ on Tuesday

RTÉ, which has been hit by multiple controversies over the last eight months, has been without a chairperson for its board since Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned last month. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A new chairperson and two board members are expected to be appointed to the board of RTÉ on Tuesday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that Minister for Media Catherine Martin will bring the names of the new chairperson and board members to Cabinet on Tuesday.

Mr Varadkar said: “That’ll be an important step forward, I think in making sure that there’s a fully functioning board for RTÉ.”

RTÉ, which has been hit by multiple controversies over the last eight months, has been without a chairperson for its board since Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned last month.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh left the role after Ms Martin failed to express confidence in her during a Prime Time interview.

There are four more vacancies on the 12-person RTÉ board.

Asked at a press conference if there has been difficulty finding people willing to serve on the board given the controversies that have occurred at the national broadcaster Mr Varadkar replied: “It’s been difficult but not impossible.”

He said the names of three people including the chairperson would go to Cabinet on Tuesday and the other vacancies will be filled subsequently.

The Government is expected to make a decision on how RTÉ will be funded into the future before the Dáil’s summer recess.

The Coalition is awaiting two reports if commissioned on governance and other issues at the broadcaster.

“We expect them in a matter of weeks and then will be able to make a decision on future funding in the context of that,” Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar was also asked about the prospect of RTÉ coming under the remit of State watchdog the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), something that is set to be recommended by the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said the Government has not made the policy decision on that but said his view is “it’d be a good idea to have that additional level of scrutiny.”