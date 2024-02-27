RTÉ crisis: Síun Ní Raghallaigh ‘failed to give clear account’ of her role, Catherine Martin to tell media committee

Minister for Media Catherine Martin is preparing to answer some tough questions tonight on the latest chapter in the RTÉ management controversy – namely the sudden resignation of former board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh last week and the events that lead to it.

That late night development followed an apparent unwillingness by Ms Martin to express confidence in the chair, a reluctance that will form a central aspect of questioning at the Oireachtas Media Committee, sitting in a three hour session from 7pm.

Ms Martin, who has the support of Cabinet amid building political pressure, has said she was not given accurate information around whether the RTÉ board had approved large exit payments for senior RTÉ executives, the latest element of a months-long crisis engulfing the national broadcaster.

It has emerged that former chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe had received €450,000 and Rory Coveney, the former director of strategy, is reported to have received around €200,000. Details of any settlement applying to Richard Collins, also former CFO, have remained confidential due to legal advice.

This evening, the committee will attempt to get to the bottom of events that ultimately lead to the Prime Time interview and the resignation of Ms Ní Raghallaigh shortly afterwards.

That will include how much Ms Martin’s own department officials knew regarding the oversight of the broadcaster’s remuneration committee.

The former chair had said she had been in touch with the Department after the deal with Mr Collins was agreed, and so indirectly the Minister should have known. There is some dispute over this aspect, however, and much should be unpicked during tonight’s proceedings.

Best reads

In the build up to tonight’s committee session, details of Minister Martin’s opening remarks – brough to us in advance by Jack Horgan-Jones – show she is preparing to stick resolutely to her guns.

It is a complex chain of events, forming just the latest part of a complicated saga. But in terms of what is ahead of us tonight, the key claims from Ms Martin’s opening statement include that:

- Inaccurate information given to her by Siún Ní Raghallaigh regarding the board’s involvement in approving an exit package for Richard Collins gave her “considerable cause for concern”. And it was not the first time.

- She did not receive “formal correspondence” regarding the remuneration committee’s role in signing off on the exit package.

The importance of tonight’s meeting is reflected in the fact that RTE news programmes throughout the day have advertised its live airing on its news channel.

"She made a mistake but so did others make mistakes... but we're having this nearly grand trial over two women making mistakes."@ReginaDo gives her views on Minister Catherine Martin while #TerryProne of the Communications Clinic responds. pic.twitter.com/DKuXnYNOBE — TonightVMTV (@TonightVMTV) February 26, 2024

“A grand trial over two women making a mistake” – Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty last night on whether it all amounts to a need for tonight’s hearing.

Remember, anybody who is interested in all this, but utterly or just slightly lost, Sorcha Pollak and Arthur Beesley give a very useful breakdown of it all in our latest In The News podcast. It is a tricky one to keep abreast of after all.

Pat Leahy

A spokesman for Catherine Martin has insisted she was not expecting a question about whether she had confidence in Siún Ní Raghallaigh when she appeared on Prime Time last week.

He said she had not decided in advance to express no confidence in Ms Ní Raghallaigh as she had not expected to be asked about it.

The spokesman declined to say who had helped prepare Ms Martin for the media appearance.

Meanwhile, spokespeople for the three Government parties agreed that the former secretary general Katherine Licken should appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee, once the committee has formally invited her.

Spokespeople for the Taoiseach and Tánaiste said that they trusted Ms Martin to make the correct judgments on issues related to RTÉ.

Our political correspondent Jack Horgan Jones has seen Martin’s opening statement to the committee:

Former RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh had previously failed to “give a clear account of her and the board’s role in RTÉ” to Minister for Communications Catherine Martin prior to events leading up to her resignation.

In an opening statement which will be delivered at a meeting of the Oireachtas media committee on Tuesday evening, Ms Martin will outline the events leading up to the chair’s resignation in the early hours of Friday morning.

She will say that inaccurate information given to her by the chair in the days beforehand regarding the board’s involvement in approving an exit package for former chief financial officer Richard Collins was a “failure to provide accurate and timely information” which “gave me considerable cause for concern”.

“Regrettably, this was not the first time that the then Chair had failed to give me a clear account of her and the Board’s work at RTÉ,” she will say.

The opening statement makes no reference to a call from Ms Ní Raghallaigh to the former top civil servant in Ms Martin’s department, which RTÉ says detailed the process and the board’s involvement in the exit package. Neither does it mention RTÉ guidelines on the role of the remuneration committee which were sent to the Department in September and referred to at a public meeting of the Public Accounts Committee in the days after Mr Collins’ exit was agreed.

“My relationship, as Media Minister, is through the Chair. This relationship is fundamental to the development of a positive and productive future for the organisation. And confidence in the reliability of communications between both is absolutely critical, particularly at such a sensitive time in the broadcaster’s history,” Ms Martin will say.

Ms Martin will tell the committee that she did not receive “formal correspondence” regarding the remuneration committee’s role in signing off on the exit package at the centre of the controversy.

Ms Martin will tell the committee that she will not be “deflected” from delivering reform in public service broadcasting saying it must be protected in an increasingly turbulent world.

She will also confirm delays to two external independent reviews of culture and governance at RTÉ saying that she had hoped to have them completed by the end of this month but they will now be delivered in March.

A new funding model will “safeguard a necessary pillar of our democracy,” she will tell the Committee, but she will say it cannot be decided on until the independent reports are submitted.