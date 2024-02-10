John Bruton: President among mourners at State funeral of former taoiseach

A State funeral for former taoiseach John Bruton is taking place in Dunboyne, Co Meath on Saturday morning.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Attorney General Rossa Fanning have gathered for Mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church at 11am, alongside Government Ministers, party leaders and TDs.

Former taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny are in attendance as well as Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Crowds have gathered in the town of Dunboyne for the funeral, with local traffic diversions in place. Burial is due to take place afterwards at Rooske Cemetery.

The former taoiseach, who led Fine Gael from 1990 to 2001, died earlier this week aged 76 following a long illness.

He led the Rainbow Coalition Government, which also involved Labour and Democratic Left, between December 1994 and June 1997 and was succeeded as party leader by Michael Noonan in January 2001.

The former Meath TD went on to serve as the EU’s ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2009.

Father Patrick O’Connor, Parish Priest of Dunboyne and Kilbride, will be chief celebrant for the Requiem Mass in the Church of St Peter & Saint Paul, with Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan and Father Bruce Bradley SJ, friend of the Bruton family, co-celebrating

Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, and Archbishop Dermot Farrell, Archbishop of Dublin will also preside at the Mass along with other clergy.

President Michael D Higgins arriving at the State funeral of former taoiseach, John Bruton. at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne, Co Meath, Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

In his homily, Fr Bruce Bradley describes Mr Bruton as “an exceptionally good man”, who was rooted in his faith.