Sinn Féin members to attend PSNI graduation ceremony for first time in party’s history

Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

Sinn Féin is to attend a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) graduation ceremony for the first time in the party’s history on Friday.

The First Minister Michelle O’Neill and the Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, who is a member of the policing board, will attend the event.

A Sinn Féin spokesman said that “tomorrow the PSNI student officer attestation takes place where a number of new recruits will graduate.

“Michelle O’Neill will be in attendance and will join the ceremony. Sinn Féin policing board member Gerry Kelly MLA will also attend.”

Sinn Féin has historically been critical of the role of the police in Northern Ireland, but in 2007 gave its support to the PSNI, which replaced the RUC in 2001.

The PSNI has struggled to attract Catholic officers to the force, and confidence was further damaged by a series of crises last year, including the loss of personal data in an unprecedented data breach.

The move will be regarded as a significant gesture of support for policing from a nationalist First Minister as well as a demonstration of her intention to be a “First Minister for all.”

The DUP policing board member Trevor Clarke said it was “late and long overdue” but it was “good that Sinn Féin has lifted its boycott”.

“The PSNI has struggled to recruit people from a Roman Catholic background and at least one previous Chief Constable cited a lack of political leadership within the nationalist community,” he said.

“Undoubtedly Sinn Féin’s lack of support of PSNI recruits was a contributing factor.”