DUP approaching time to make decisions on return to powersharing, Donaldson says

The DUP leader said he was not planning for failure in negotiations. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said he believes the time is approaching when his party will make a decision over negotiations with the British government on post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Talks between the government and Northern Ireland parties over Northern Ireland finances are set to continue today amid the powersharing impasse at Stormont.

He told the BBC that separate negotiations between the DUP and the government over Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market are also continuing.

He said: “We are engaging with the government, I think we’ve made significant progress there over the last few weeks.

“In terms of where that process is, there are still some issues we are engaged with the government on but undoubtedly we are approaching the time when we will be able to examine where we have got to, the progress that has been made and perhaps come to some decisions.

“But as to the timescale on that, that depends on a number of things, that process is not yet completed.”

He added: “Very often it is the final stages of a negotiation that can be the most challenging and there are still matters that need to be finalised.”

The DUP leader said he was not planning for failure in negotiations.

He said: “I continue to keep my party officers fully informed of what is happening in this process and obviously they will have a major say whenever the moment comes for a decision to be taken.

“The DUP has made its position clear and that position is shared right across the party that we want to see the political institutions restored on a sustainable basis.

“That means we have got to not only deal with the issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol, to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market but also we have got to restore the cross-community consensus which ensures powersharing can work.”

He added: “I haven’t come this far to plan for failure, I am planning to get the outcome that we need, to see Northern Ireland on a sustainable footing.

“We are not yet at the end of the process, the negotiations continue.

“Of course I want an outcome as soon as possible but I want it to be the right outcome because we don’t want to be in this position in six months or a year’s time.” – PA