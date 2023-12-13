Bronze bust of David Trimble unveiled at Leinster House

Lady Daphne Trimble with the bust of her late husband David Trimble, which was unveiled in Leinster House. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The unveiling of a bust of the late Unionist peacemaker Lord David Trimble in Leinster House has been described as a “great honour” by his wife, Lady Daphne Trimble.

Ms Trimble said “it is very reflective of the good neighbourliness and friendship that there is between our two states” at the unveiling event hosted by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl on Wednesday night.

Oireachtas members, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and diplomats including the US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin were among those gathered for the ceremony.

The bust by the late sculptor John Sherlock is placed opposite one of the late SDLP leader John Hume, Mr Trimble’s fellow Nobel prize winner and the other key figure in achieving the Belfast Agreement. The bust of Mr Hume was unveiled in March, to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 1998 agreement.

Lord Trimble died in July last year and Mr Hume died in August 2020.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern – another major player in the talks that led to the Belfast Agreement 25 years ago – was also present as was Tánaiste Micheál Martin and unionist politicians Mike Nesbitt and Lady Sylvia Hermon.

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney represented Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who is attending an EU summit in Brussels.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty was there on behalf of party leader Mary Lou McDonald and the North’s first minister designate Michelle O’Neill who sent their apologies.

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie was also unable to attend as talks on restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland continue. In a statement, Mr Beattie applauded the “this most magnificent tribute to a unionist leader.”

Mr Ó Fearghaíl praised Mr Trimble’s commitment to peace.

He noted the absences due to the ongoing negotiations in the North and said: “We wish you every success… and we hope for positive news.

“What could be a better present for the people of Northern Ireland than that the Assembly be re-established and normal business begin again early in the new year.”

Two of Mr Trimble’s children Vicky and Nicholas were at the event as was John Hume Jnr.

Ms Trimble told those gathered: “David and John came from different traditions…. But they both knew that Northern Ireland needed something more than the 30 years of the Troubles…

“They didn’t see eye to eye on many things but they both knew that agreement needed to be reached.”

Mr Hume Jnr said: “They weren’t the best of friends .... is it alright to say that?

“But together they knew what needed to be done… they changed the course of history on this island.”

Mr Ó Feargháil said “doesn’t it just go to prove that you don’t have to be the best of friends to make peace. “In fact it’s the people who are not friends that need to come together to build the peace”.