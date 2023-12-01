Sinn Féin to bring motion of no confidence in Minister for Justice Helen McEntee

Helen McEntee has faced questions from the opposition in the wake of disorder on the streets of Dublin in November. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sinn Féin is to put down a motion of no confidence in Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The party has been considering its options in recent days, but on Friday its leader Mary Lou McDonald said it had put down the motion with a vote due for next week - which government sources are confident will be won.

In a post on X this morning, Ms McDonald said: “We cannot have a Justice Minister who refuses to acknowledge the political failures that allowed our communities to become unsafe.

“Sinn Féin has been forced to put down a motion of no confidence in the Minister for Justice because this government is not listening.”

The opposition party had encouraged the Government to act against Ms McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in Dáil exchanges through the week.

Ms McDonald said on Tuesday that Ms McEntee’s position was “now untenable” and that gardaí were left “high and dry” during the riots of November 23rd.

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said he had “full confidence” in Ms McEntee, the Garda Commissioner and Garda management.

Mr Varadkar said Ms McEntee had been “leading” and “extremely active” on the issues of law and order and criminal justice during her term in office.

Ms McEntee has pledged a range of actions on Garda effectiveness, including seeking clarity on use of force from the Policing Authority and bringing forward the graduation of the next class of recruits from Templemore.

The riots in Dublin after an attack on schoolchildren on Parnell Square caused serious disruption and millions of euro worth of damage, with Garda and public transport vehicles destroyed.