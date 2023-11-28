Mary Lou McDonald confronted by anti-immigration protesters in Dublin's East Wall

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was confronted by apparent anti-immigration protesters after attending a meeting in a community centre in her Dublin Central constituency on Monday night.

It was one of two incidents that evening where Opposition politicians were targeted by protesters, with an attempt also made to disrupt a People Before Profit (PBP) meeting in Clondalkin. One of its TDs, Paul Murphy, accused “far right agitators” of being behind both incidents.

Ms McDonald was targeted by protesters in East Wall.

A video circulating on social media shows some amongst a crowd outside a community centre asking Ms McDonald about “illegal aliens” and shouting “traitor” as she exited and made her way to a car.

READ MORE

A Sinn Féin spokesman said: “Mary Lou McDonald attended a community meeting in the Séan O’Casey Community Centre yesterday evening. This included helping local people who were making preparations for the lighting ceremony of the community Christmas tree this weekend.

“As she was leaving the community centre, a small, aggressive group was outside. East Wall is a great community and this group in no way represents the people of this area.”

Elsewhere, PBP has said a separate attempt was made to disrupt a Palestinian solidarity meeting hosted by Dublin Mid-West TD Gino Kenny in Clondalkin. The meeting involved a man from Gaza whose wife was killed in the Israeli invasion of the enclave.

Mr Murphy said: “Far right agitators disgustingly tried to interrupt and prevent that meeting from going ahead.”

He suggested there were between six and eight people involved and he confirmed the meeting went ahead as there were unable to get into the room where it was being held.