Green Party leader warns against ‘shooting the messenger’ on climate action

Eamon Ryan said the Green Party was prepared to go into government with Sinn Féin, although 'Sinn Féin has not shown an interest in protecting the environment to the extent that we think is appropriate'. Photograph: Tom Honan

Weather systems “have gone off the charts”, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said, warning against a pattern of “shooting the messenger” when it comes to climate action.

Speaking at the opening of his party’s national convention which is taking place in Cork city this weekend, he said politics was made more difficult by attacks on social media.

“Some of the confusion, some of the doubt, is because of the cacophony of social media, of trolls trying to target those people who might want to affect change.”

Asked about his party’s low poll ratings, Mr Ryan said that the climate issue had understandably not been to the forefront of people’s mind because of other major events such as Covid, the war in Ukraine, and substantial increases in the cost-of-living. That, he suggested, had an impact on his party’s standing but he was convinced that over the next nine months the tide of support would turn towards his party.

“What’s happened this summer, in terms of our climate, is unprecedented in any recorded history. What’s experienced and happening in the world, in Middleton, in Canada, in Greece, is the weather systems have gone off the charts - and that’s truly frightening,” he said.

“How do we address this? How do we deal with the scale of the problem? A lot of people are slightly scared by that, understandably. There’s a lot of other people who will be shooting the messenger, the Greens, in terms of not wanting change.

“What we want to do is radical change. That’s not easy. I’m very confident that in the nine months to June that tide will turn.”

Mr Ryan repeated his prediction that the party could double its number of councillors to 100 and said there was no reason why it could not reach 10 per cent of support in the next general election, which he said would take place in March 2025.

Asked if he would go into a Coalition with Sinn Féin if that was the choice it faced, Mr Ryan said his party was prepared to go into government.

“I think we should go into government because I think it’s not a time for sitting on the bench. It’s time for action this decade.

“So, yes, I think we should be willing to work with all parties. That would involve difficult program-for-government negotiations, because, being honest, Sinn Féin has not shown an interest in protecting the environment to the extent that we think is appropriate.

“[If that is the option] we’ll sit down with [Sinn Féin] and try to make that happen. We get on well with our Coalition parties, and we have got involved with Labour and the Social Democrats. That’s the nature of our party. We tend to try to work with other people.”

Expanding on his comments about social media when talking to journalists, he said: “There is a risk to our democracy at the moment. Not just in abuse in terms of people being dissuaded from running. Also, where is the truth?... In a way you get a polarised world that reconfirms your prejudices.”

He said that the situation was not as bad in Ireland as elsewhere. “We don’t have Fox News. We don’t have GB TV. Our larger media has served as well.. but we’re not immune.

“The flash points will be used by people for [their own purposes]. They see migration as an issue, they see climate, because they can point the finger.”

The party’s deputy leader, Catherine Martin, said that the best way of preventing disinformation was protecting high quality journalism.

“It is about protecting and promoting public service media so that people can determine for themselves their position and have access to reliable information.”

Speaking to The Irish Times ahead of the conference, Mr Ryan said Ireland must change how it manages land, including paying farmers to encourage new practices, to reduce flooding risk in the future.

Expanding on the point at the conference, the Green Party leader said Ireland would need to improve its flood prediction capability in future to prevent the extensive damage that occurred in Middleton and other Cork towns and villages this week.

Addressing the flood risk in Middleton required as many as six different interventions in the Owenacurra river which flowed through the town, he said.

“It’s really complex, but we have to to improve our flood prediction capability. We have really good prediction capability around weather now and very good modelling of weather systems. We need to enhance our modelling of flood systems.”