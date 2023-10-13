Jeffrey Donaldson insists he doesn’t want to wait ‘another year’ before re-entering Stormont

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has repeatedly said over the past week that there is 'no dissent' within his party over its Stormont boycott. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted he doesn’t want to wait “another year” before re-entering Stormont ahead of the party’s annual conference.

Inkeeping with a change in tone in recent weeks amid speculation Mr Donaldson is preparing the ground for a return to powersharing, he expressed a desire to get a deal agreed with the current UK government on post-Brexit trading arrangements before a general election next year.

Sources say he is expected to give “soft signalling” at Friday’s conference in Belfast about the party’s commitment to devolution.

On the eve of the event, Mr Donaldson on Thursday confirmed his party has held “interesting discussions” with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who polls suggest is likely to become the next British prime minister, and shadow Northern Secretary, Hilary Benn.

READ MORE

But the DUP leader said his focus remained on the “now” following months of private negotiations with UK politicians.

“Labour does have a plan in terms of how it will deal with some of the issues that confront us, including on EU regulations and on veterinary agreements,” Mr Donaldson told the BBC.

“If Labour were to proceed on the basis they’ve spoken of for the United Kingdom as a whole, and let’s be clear, it’s UK-wide they’re speaking here, not specifically on Northern Ireland, then that would help to ease many of the difficulties that we have in moving goods, particularly from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“But, look, I’m not waiting on that. To be absolutely clear, I’m working to get an agreement with the current government. I don’t want to wait another year.

“If we can get this right now, if we can have measures that respect our economic rights as part of the United Kingdom, that restore our place in the UK internal market, why wouldn’t I take that now?”

There has been no functioning government in Northern Ireland for 20 months due to the DUP’s ongoing boycott of the devolved institutions over its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol deal on post-Brexit trading, as well as the agreement which replaced it, the Windsor Framework, earlier this year.

Mr Donaldson has repeatedly said over the past week that there is “no dissent” within his party over its Stormont boycott and tactics in trying to secure concessions for the operation of the framework.

However, it is understood the majority of the DUP Assembly team favour a return to Stormont while veteran party members, including East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and former deputy leader Lord Nigel Dodds, are against.

There is no mention of Stormont’s restoration on today’s conference agenda, with a morning panel discussion instead focusing on ‘the DUP at Westminster’ ahead of next year’s poll.

The party’s current deputy leader, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson – who is also understand to support a return to the devolved structures – will deliver an address ahead of the leader’s speech.