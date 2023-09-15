Varadkar criticises ‘double standards’ in UK government following his united Ireland comments

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris with Leo Varadkar. The Taoiseach has responded to UK criticism after expressing his belief he would see Irish unification in his lifetime. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the “double standards” within the UK government as unhelpful following criticism over his comments on Irish unity.

Mr Varadkar pointed out that UK prime minister Rishi Sunak had described himself as “a proud unionist” and had appointed himself as minister for the union, which the Irish Government respected, but said there appeared to be a double standard when Irish politicians spoke about a united Ireland that was in the Constitution.

“I think we as a Government have been extremely helpful to the British government since the Brexit journey began. Under my leadership as Taoiseach, we’ve negotiated three agreements with the British government – the backstop, the protocol, when they couldn’t honour that agreement. We were the adults in the room when we negotiated the Windsor Framework.”

On Monday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris referenced remarks made by the Taoiseach around Irish unity and the collapse of Stormont.

Mr Varadkar had expressed his belief that he would see unification within his lifetime. He also raised the potential for a “plan B” if devolved government in Northern Ireland is not restored by the autumn.

Mr Heaton-Harris said “unhelpful comments down in Dublin resonate up here amongst the unionist community” during his efforts to get the Stormont Assembly restored.

Mr Varadkar said on Friday there had been a “reset” when Mr Sunak became prime minister and that relations were better than “under previous iterations” but the reset had not been to the extent he had hoped for.

“What I said to the prime minister, and I do not want to be saying it again in a few weeks time, is that we understand and we’re very glad that the Windsor Framework was agreed and is being implemented. But that’s six, nine months ago now.

“And since then what’s happened is there have been negotiations really only involving the UK and one of the parties in Northern Ireland, the DUP. The other four parties that represent nearly 70 per cent of opinion in Northern Ireland haven’t really been involved in that, nor have we,” said the Taoiseach.

“So we hope the UK government and the DUP government are successful in their negotiations. We’re willing to help in that regard because we want the Executive to be up and running. We want it to be a success.”

However, Mr Varadkar warned the UK government and DUP talks could not be “ongoing forever” and could not exclude others forever. “We do need to sit down at some point and talk about what alternative arrangements can be put in place within the confines of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Varadkar said he and Mr Sunak had talked about timelines. “I’ve kind of made it clear that I’m not going to put a hard deadline in this sense, it’s not my position to do so. But I think everyone understands, and certainly we talk to other parties in Northern Ireland that they do understand us. This can’t go on forever and we need to make plans. People in Northern Ireland voted in this election because they want full democracy.”

The Executive has been suspended since the Democratic Unionist Party brought down powersharing in February of last year over its objections to post-Brexit trading arrangements, with no concrete sign of a breakthrough. – Additional reporting PA