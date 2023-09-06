Speed limit overhaul to reduce 100km/h limit on secondary roads to 80km/h

Arterial roads and radial routes around urban settings would be set at 50km/h, while housing estates and town centres would reduce to 30km/h. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A significant overhaul of speed limits is planned on Irish roads to make them safer and bring down road deaths. The proposals will shortly be brought to Cabinet by Minister Jack Chambers following a comprehensive speed limit review.

The review will form the basis of new guidelines to be developed over the coming period which will then issue to local authorities recommending new default speed limits for different categories of roads. Local authorities will then use these recommendations to set new speed limits.

Under the proposals, the new default speed limit on national secondary roads would drop from 100km/h to 80km/h. The default speed limit for the network of local and rural roads throughout the country would be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

Urban roads, which include built-up areas like housing estates and town centres, would reduce to 30km/h. Arterial roads and radial routes around urban settings would be set at 50km/h. There are no proposed changes to the speed limits on motorways and national primary roads contained in the review.

The framework allows for some appropriate, upward variations where a road is deemed to be safe and good quality on assessment by local authorities. The changes to default speed limits will require legislation, as well as the development of new guidelines for local authorities.

Minister Chambers said: “After many successful years bringing road deaths down, there has been a really alarming spiral in recent times with 127 deaths already this year. Every single death is a tragedy for the victims’ families, friends and communities. We have seen in the last few weeks particularly the devastating impact road deaths involving our young people have on the whole country.”

“Major action is required and this speed limit review is a significant piece of work which will address the fragmentation and inconsistency of speed limits on our roads all over the country. Ultimately this is about trying to keep all road users safe by reducing deaths and serious injuries.

“The implementation of this will take a little bit of time but the impact of this will bring down road fatalities for many years when it is rolled out across the country.

“Reducing speed has been fundamentally proven to dramatically reduce the risk of death or serious injury in road collisions. The evidence shows that when a pedestrian or cyclist is struck by a car at 50km/h, they have a 50% chance of living. But strike them at 60km/h, and that chance drops to just 10%.”

Minister Chambers said the reductions were part of a suite of measures to improve road safety.

“I have met with Justice Minister Helen McEntee to discuss enforcement action on our roads. We will be ending the anomaly in our penalty points system and we’re expanding the GoSafe contract. I am also working with the Road Safety Authority so we effectively target the right cohort with our communications campaigns. There are a number of other action areas being progressed,” he said.

The speed limit review is a key part of the Government’s road safety strategy. A speed limit review group was established in late 2021 and comprised representatives of the Department of Transport, NTA, TII, local authorities, the RSA and An Garda Síochána.

The group carried out an assessment of the existing framework of speed limits in Ireland, looked at best practice internationally and carried out a modelling analysis of potential options having regard to safety, emissions and active travel needs.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Minister Chambers said rural and local roads, which cover about 85 per cent of the network, have 75 per cent of fatalities. “We get feedback from many people that the speed limits on many of these roads are inappropriate and the proposal is to change that from 80KM per hour to 60KM per hour,” he said.

He said there would be “discretion” for good design within the new limits, allowing local authorities to increase limits where appropriate.

“I think bringing a safer baseline will improve road safety. It is a devolved function then of local authorities to implement that as appropriate within their local area,” he said.