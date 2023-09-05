Veteran TD Richard Bruton expected to confirm he will not contest next general election

Veteran Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton is expected on confirm that he will not contest the next general election.

A source said the former minister is expected to make the announcement at a meeting of his local constituency organisation in Dublin Bay North on Tuesday evening.

Neither Mr Bruton nor Fine Gael have commented on the anticipated announcement.

Mr Burton (70) was first elected to the Dáil in 1982.

He was Minister for Enterprise and Employment during the Rainbow Coalition led by his brother, former Taoiseach John Bruton, in the mid-1990s.

Mr Bruton was unsuccessful in a bid to become Fine Gael leader in 2002 and was among those who lost out to Enda Kenny on that occasion.

He was at the centre of a failed heave against Mr Kenny in 2010 and was sacked as the party’s finance spokesman and deputy leader.

However, Mr Kenny subsequently appointed him as Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation when the Coalition between Fine Gael and Labour took power the following year.

He later served as Minister for Education and later Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment in the Fine Gale-led minority Government of 2016 to 2020.

Mr Bruton was not among those selected by party leader Leo Varadkar for a return to Cabinet after the 2020 general election but was elected as chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary party.

He is among a growing number of Fine Gael politicians who have confirmed they will not seek re-election including Carolw-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, Cork East TD David Stanton and Cork North-West TD Michael Creed

Donegal TD Joe McHugh left Fine Gael over the issue around mica building defects in houses in his constituency last year and he has also confirmed he will not be seeking re-election.

Previously, former minister Eoghan Murphy resigned his Dublin Bay South seat to pursue a career in international affairs.

Dublin Bay North remains a five-seat consituency following the Electoral Commission’s boundary review and there is a belief within Fine Gael that the party will be able to hold the seat.

Among those who could potentially end up on the party’s ticket for the next election are sitting councillors Naoise Ó Muirí and Aoibhinn Tormey.