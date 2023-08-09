Scrapping byelections and lowering voting age to be studied by Electoral Commission

Scrapping byelections, lowering the voting age and limiting the use of election posters are among a series of issues the new Electoral Commission has been asked to research. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Scrapping byelections, lowering the voting age and limiting the use of election posters are among a series of issues the new Electoral Commission has been asked to research.

The requests were set out in a letter from Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien to the commission’s chairwoman, Ms Justice Marie Baker, on July 19th.

An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the independent Electoral Commission, is preparing its first annual research programme.

While it is to consult the Minister, an Oireachtas committee and others, ultimately the research it decides to undertake is a decision for the commission’s members.

The requests made by Mr O’Brien arise from commitments in the Programme for Government.

These include an examination of the possibility of replacing byelections with an alternate list system – one where candidates would be required to provide a list of people who could be co-opted to fill a vacancy should it arise.

Such a system is in operation for European elections and bringing it in for Dáil elections would remove the need for byelections. Mr O’Brien told Ms Baker he would welcome inclusion of the issue in the commission’s research programme.

The Coalition has also committed to an examination of the experience of reducing the voting age in Scotland and Mr O’Brien also asked the commission to study this.

Ireland’s voting age is 18. The voting age in Scotland was reduced to 16 for elections to the Scottish parliament and for local elections.

Mr O’Brien requested that the use of posters during elections and referendums be included in the commission’s first research programme.

The Government had committed to asking the new commission to look at the issue and “consult on placing limitations on the number of posters that can be used or fixing certain locations for their use”.

The Programme for Government says that the Coalition would legislate for the commission’s recommendations in advance of the 2024 local elections.

Asked whether it is still the intention for legislation to be produced before the election next year, a spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien said the commission has been requested to consider a number of policy areas and “the report of An Coimisiún in this regard is awaited”.

The commission was asked to examine the use of postal voting with a view to expanding it and Mr O’Brien also requested that the commission carry out research on residency and voting.

The Electoral Act which dates from 1992 provides for the entitlement for people to register to vote in a constituency where they are ordinarily resident.

It also says a person is deemed not to have given up ordinary residence if they intend to resume living in the constituency within 18 months of giving it up.

Mr O’Brien told Ms Baker he would welcome research that “considers the appropriateness of the current 18-month provision”.

An Electoral Commission statement said that the matters raised by Mr O’Brien will be part of the commission’s “detailed consideration across a wide range of possible research topics” as it prepares its research programme.

It is finalising its review of Ireland’s Dáil and European Parliament constituencies – due to be published at the end of August – and it is scheduled to finalise its research programme later in the year.