Ireland signs up to G7 declaration of support for security in Ukraine

Ireland is one of 12 countries that have signed up to the G7′s Joint Declaration of Support to Ukraine, which makes commitments to foster security in Ukraine and ensure it can defend itself against future aggression.

The declaration was agreed at a meeting of the European Council last month and affirms that Ukrainian security is integral to that of the wider Euro-Atlantic region.

It sets out a series of commitments including helping the at-war state to sustain a force capable of defending its territory; the provision of security assistance and modern military equipment; assisting with training exercises; and intelligence sharing and co-operation.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The EU also participates but is regarded as a “non-enumerated member”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Ireland and a number of other EU member states have signed up to the declaration. The move would not impact Ireland’s constitutional position or the State’s policy on military neutrality, it said.

“This is a further indication of our steadfast commitment to Ukraine as it exercises its legitimate right to self-defence against continued Russian aggression,” a spokesman said. “As with all of our support to date, any bilateral commitments to Ukraine will continue to respect the specific nature of Ireland’s security and defence policy.”

The other countries that have signed the declaration (in addition to the G7 countries) are Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

Speaking in Kyiv this week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the security guarantees involve explicit and long-lasting obligations and would bolster Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees will also address sanctions, financial aid and postwar reconstruction.

Many specific commitments in the declaration will not apply to Ireland. For example, there is a reference to “security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air and sea domains”.

The declaration also affirms the G7 support will prioritise air defence, artillery and long-range equipment, armoured vehicles and other key capabilities, such as air combat.

“In the event of a future Russian armed attack, we intend to immediately consult Ukraine to determine the appropriate next steps,” it states.

“We intend, in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional requirements, to provide Ukraine with swift and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment across land, sea and air domains, and economic assistance, to impose economic and other costs on Russia, and to consult Ukraine on its needs as it exercises its right of self-defence enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“To this end, we will work with Ukraine on an enhanced package of security commitments and arrangements in case of future aggression to enable Ukraine to defend its territory and sovereignty.”