Rock thrown through window of councillor’s family home with warning to ‘stop supporting refugees’

Cllr Hugh Lewis's family home had a rock thrown through its window on Monday night with a note attached warning him it was 'last warning'. Photograph: Kitty Holland

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an attack on a councillor’s family home in which a rock was thrown through a window with a note “warning” him to “stop supporting refugees”.

Independent councillor in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Hugh Lewis, says a “good sized” rock was thrown through the front window of his family home in Ballybrack at about 11.30pm on Monday.

Wrapped around it was a note, saying: “Hugh, stop supporting f**king refugees or you’ll have to move out. This is your last warning”.

Mr Lewis no longer lives at the address which is the home of his father, Patrick Lewis (78), who was watching television in the room at the time.

“It was like a bomb hitting the window. I had the curtain tucked down behind the radiator and some of the bedclothes on the radiator. I was blessed I had the curtains tucked in. They took the brunt of it and the rock got tangled in the curtains,” says Mr Lewis snr.

“I got the note. It was on a dirty piece of cardboard. It was glazed on the back so the guards took it. I’d say they might get prints off it.”

A large hole, about 20cm by 25cm, was clearly visible in the double-glazed window on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí in Cabinteely confirmed they were “investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a residence in Ballybrack, Co Dublin, at approximately 11:30pm” on Monday, said a spokesman.

Cllr Lewis has been vocal in his support for the accommodation of about 140 asylum seekers in the old Senior College Dún Laoghaire building on Eblana Avenue, since last month, and has faced some criticism because of this.

“There has been a concerted effort to scapegoat the people seeking asylum and to incite hatred and violence. There have been protests outside other public representatives’ homes, but this feels like an escalation.

“My dad is 78 and lives on his own most of the time. So yes, I am worried, am very worried for him. These people don’t care about the truth or the consequence of their actions. We possibly will have to look at CCTV. ”

Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Co Council, Cllr Denis O’Callaghan, said he “absolutely condemned this attack on the family home of a public representative. It is totally unacceptable”.

He said all 40 councillors had voted in favour of a motion at the council’s December meeting, in “solidarity with . . . all peoples seeking international protection including those fleeing from wars, conflicts and persecution”.

“An attack like this is an attack on that decision and on democracy,” said Cllr O’Callaghan.

Asked what he did when the attack happened, Mr Lewis snr said he rang the Garda, his son and his daughter. His daughter “came and they kept me company for a couple of hours”.

“I didn’t go to bed until after 4 this morning, and I haven’t broke my fast. My stomach seems just to be shut,” he said on Tuesday. Asked if he was shaken, he said: “More than likely and that’s not like me at all. I’m not moving out of here. No matter what I wouldn’t give in to those [people].”