Junior minister Patrick O’Donovan taken to hospital by ambulance after he became unwell in Dáil chamber

It is understood Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works and the Gaeltacht Patrick O'Donovan, TD has been taken to hospital to be treated. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Junior minister Patrick O’Donovan has been taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance after becoming unwell while answering a question in the Dail chamber on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood he was quickly attended to by Fianna Fail junior minster Jack Chambers and ushers and emergency services were contacted shortly before 4pm. His condition is not known.

The Dáil has since been suspended for the day.

Mr O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works and the Gaeltacht, was answering a question from Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív on healthcare in the Connemara Gaeltact.

He appeared unable to answer the question at times and was struggling to speak.

At one stage, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl asked the minister if he was “alright” to respond and if he wanted to defer questions as other TDs who had put forward topical issues were not present, but Mr O’Donovan said he wanted to continue.

The minister concluded his answer and Mr Ó Fearghaíl suspended the Dáil initially for a short break but it has now been adjourned until 2pm on Tuesday.

Mr O’Donovan had participated in an interview on Newstalk Radio earlier on Thursday.

The Fine Gael press office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.