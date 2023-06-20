Historic convictions for sex between men to be disregarded and conversion therapy banned

A Dublin Pride gathering in Smithfield Square in 2017. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced plans to ban conversion therapy following meetings held to mark Pride Week. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men will be disregarded under new laws being proposed by the Government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced the plans following meetings with LGBTQI+ groups in Government Buildings on Tuesday.

It was also announced that conversion therapy – where LGBTI people are pressured to change their sexuality or gender – would be criminalised.

The meetings were held to mark Pride Week.

Ms McEntee said she had received the final report of a working group which was set up to examine the disregard of historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men.

The report has 95 recommendations about the introduction of a statutory scheme to enable the disregard of relevant criminal records, including recommendations on eligibility standards, the application process and the offences to be included in the scheme.

The report will be published in the coming days.

“Ireland has become a proud, progressive and modern state. We have made great strides to promote equality and respond to the changing needs of a diverse population. However, we are not naive to think that LGBTQI+ people don’t continue to face significant barriers to full participation in public life,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The Irish Government is committed to the promotion and protection of LGBTQI+ rights and we will work to better the lives of all in the community. I am particularly pleased that we are now moving to disregard historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men.”

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman will also bring draft laws to Government this year to criminalise the practice of conversion therapy.

Other measures agreed include the development of an app for people to manage their own medical pathway with PrEP, which is a medication to prevent HIV infection.

Funding of €233,000 will be set aside to fund the new app and online platform to help people along a digital health pathway for PrEP treatment.

There will also be one-off funding of €30,000 for HIV Ireland for a new garden space which will be developed at the Dublin offices of HIV Ireland. This will provide a space for onsite counselling and consultation.

Speaking about the plan to ban conversation therapy, Mr O’Gorman described the practice as “cruel” and being “rooted in shame and stigma”.

“The clinical opinion, the evidence and the lived experience of those who have faced conversion practices are clear – such practices are ineffective, unscientific and, most importantly, profoundly harmful. The Government is committed to banning this outdated practice, and I look forward to bringing legislation through the Oireachtas shortly.”