President Michael D Higgins apologises to Prof Louise Richardson for ‘throwaway remark’

President Michael D Higgins has apologised for any offence he caused by making a “throwaway remark” about the chair of the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy being a Dame of the British Empire (DBE).

A clarification issued by his office on Monday said President Higgins referred to Prof Louise Richardson of Oxford University and her “very large letter DBE” in a casual manner during the course of a long interview, which was published in the Business Post on Sunday.

The references to the DBE were received in some in some quarters as the President disparaging the objectivity of Prof Richardson, in advance of her chairing the forum.

The statement from Áras an Uachtaráin referred to President Higgins looking through a copy of the programme for the forum at the time of the interview. It said he was referring casually to the fact that almost every reference to Prof Richardson in the programme was in a bold typeface, with DBE in capital letters after her name.

“Indeed, the President’s exact words were ‘a very large letter DBE’”.

The statement continued: “The President intended no offence by such a casual remark. He apologises for any offence which he may have inadvertently caused to Professor Richardson by what was a throwaway remark.

“As a political scientist and sociologist the President is familiar with Professor Richardson’s work. He has too, with others, an appreciation for the initiatives for which Professor Richardson was awarded her DBE, in attracting more undergraduates from non-traditional or deprived backgrounds to Oxford University.”

Prof Richardson will chair the forum which will be held in Cork, Galway and Dublin this week and next week, and will feature a range on international and national experts, academics, diplomats and politicians.