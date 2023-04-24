Minister reaches new heights at launch of new Dublin Mountains zip line attraction

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin braves the altitude at the opening of Zip Trail, a brand new zip line course based at Coillte's Tibradden Wood, in the Dublin Mountains on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

“Have you ever been down a zip line before?”

Not the most common question you hear in the office, but there’s a first time for everything. Thankfully, that didn’t extend to the activity itself. Yet despite a penchant for throwing myself off high platforms when on holiday, I had yet to do so closer to home in the Dublin mountains.

Attending the opening of the new Zip Trail at Zipit Forest Adventure in Tibradden Wood sounded an ideal Monday morning’s work. Besides, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media (TCAGSM) Catherine Martin was going to be there to open the new attraction. If it’s good enough for the Minister, it’s good enough for me.

Sadly, Ms Martin didn’t partake fully due to a fear of heights. She did at least strap on the harness to climb to the top of the first platform for the photo opp.

READ MORE

Zip Trail, a new zipline course at Tibradden Wood in the Dublin Mountains, has been launched by Minister for Sport Catherine Martin.

“I have seen my children and my husband – not me, I’m a little bit afraid of heights but I cheered them on – absolutely love this experience and [they’re] excited about the new developments here,” said Minister Martin. “I think what’s really fabulous about this, what we’ve learned after Covid-19, is how people are yearning to immerse themselves in the outdoors and you do it here without even thinking.”

Immersion – not the expensive one your ma used to shout at you about – was the theme of the day. The new zip line course was said by Zipit representatives to be the ideal way of immersing oneself in nature while flying through the trees. As I learned to my detriment, they weren’t wrong. The weather was equally immersive, a nice jumper not ideal for the predictably cold and damp Dublin mountains. Mercifully, staff supply gloves to those deprived of organisational skills.

All told, the new trail is a mix of 12 ziplines and a series of obstacles over 500m. It’s supposed to take 15-20 minutes to descend but given we were supposed to be working, the group of journalists spent almost as much time swapping phones and filming each other as we did jumping off trees. My more organised videographer colleague came armed with a GoPro which was promptly attached to my head, allowing me to focus on nothing but speed and admiring the view.

Irish Times reporter Nathan Johns tries out one of the course's zip lines. Photograph: Bryan O Brien/The Irish Times

If you enjoy losing your balance, as I do, the wood-panelled rope bridge is a hoot. Just don’t make the mistake of jumping up and down to shake and spook the other participants, lest an angry shout from the instructors below comes your way.

The dreaded Chimney, a large wooden crate you have to descend between certain zip lines, will haunt my dreams. It’s exactly what it sounds like, climbing down a cramped chimney-like structure from one wet, mucky ledge to another, all while trying to avoid getting tangled in the zip wire. Not ideal for a 2m journalist in skinny jeans and white trainers.

Regardless, adrenaline is a great cure for concern about fashion choices. The undoubted highlight is the final series of zip lines, three consecutive runs with no obstacle. With a clear path ahead, the only option was to take all three on as fast as possible, racing against no one in particular.

A speed-induced wedgie upon dismount aside, the run lived up to the expectations. I will be back, just next time in sunnier weather and/or with more appropriate attire.