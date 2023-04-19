Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan to stand down at next election

John Paul Phelan is to stand down at the next election. File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Fine Gael TD for Carlow/Kilkenny John Paul Phelan (44) has announced he will stand down at the next general election.

The former minister of State, who has been involved in politics for 24 years, has decided to not run for the party in a bid to reduce his stress after he suffered a serious health scare three years ago.

In 2020, during the height of the pandemic Mr Phelan suffered a heart attack and was told by doctors he needed to reduce his stress levels.

In a statement Mr Phelan said: “Almost three years ago, at the height of the pandemic, it nearly all came to an end for me. Very few people get a second chance. I’ve gotten one. I’ve been one of the lucky few.

“Once I regained consciousness that day a doctor asked about my work, lifestyle and the need to remove stress from my life and change how I lived. When I told him my job we both laughed. In reality that prognosis has not changed. As a result, I have decided not to seek the Fine Gael nomination to contest the next General Election.”

Mr Phelan said he views politics as a job that demands absolute commitment, 24 hours, seven days a week.

“I have given politics everything since I was first elected to Kilkenny County Council at the age of 20 and still a student. It has been my greatest honour to serve the people of Carlow and Kilkenny for the last 24 years as a councillor, Senator, TD and Junior Minister,” he added.

Mr Phelan said he is making his intentions clear now, well in advance of the next election, to give the Fine Gael organisation and potential candidates the time needed to establish themselves, to campaign and to ensure the party will retain at least one seat in the five-seat constituency.

The other TDs in the county include; Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion, Fianna Fáil deputy John McGuinness, Fianna Fáil’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Green Party junior minister Malcolm Noonan.

He added: “Everything that I have achieved has been with the help and support of Claire and my family and friends, of the Fine Gael organisation, my long-serving and loyal constituency office team, local councillors in both counties and so many people in the wider community.”

He went on to thank all of those who gave him support and encouragement along with his Fine Gael Oireachtas colleagues over the years.