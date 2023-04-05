Joe Biden visit: Public address at Mayo cathedral confirmed by White House

US president Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Co Mayo next week “to celebrate the deep historic ties” with Ireland, the White House has confirmed.

He will also visit Co Louth where he also has family connections.

In its first statement on the visit, issued on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden will first travel to Belfast “to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago”.

She said the president would “underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities”.

Mr Biden will be in Belfast on April 11th and 12th before travelling to Dublin. He will be in the Republic of Ireland from April 12th to 14th.

“He will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges. He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he looks forward to the forthcoming official visit.

“I am delighted that President Biden will pay a visit to Ireland. It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States.

“Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together. Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

Organisers preparing for Mr Biden’s five-day visit had been scouting for a location for the 46th US president’s main public address. The public speech in Ballina, home of Mr Biden’s ancestral family, the Blewitts, would be the culmination of the president’s visit that begins with his arrival in Belfast next Tuesday.

He will travel to Dublin the following day and spend the remainder of the visit in the Republic fulfilling official engagements, meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins along with day trips to Mayo and Louth, the home counties of his forefathers.

[ ‘We look forward to rolling out the red carpet for cousin Joe’ - Louth prepares for Biden visit ]

He is scheduled to fly back to the US the day after the Ballina speech on April 15th.

Mr Biden’s public address in Co Mayo would be in contrast to the Dublin-based speech delivered by one of his predecessors, president Barack Obama, who spoke to a crowd of tens of thousands of people on College Green in heart of the capital when he visited in 2011.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said on Tuesday he would “of course” like to see Mr Biden address the Houses of the Oireachtas but such an occasion has not been confirmed.

John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton are among world leaders who have previously delivered speeches to TDs and senators.

The Dáil and Seanad are currently in recess but politicians could be recalled if Mr Biden does wish to address the Oireachtas during his visit to Ireland next week.

Mr Martin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, said an address to the Oireachtas is “a matter to be confirmed” while indicating that TDs and senators could be recalled.

He said: “It’s always a good occasion. I don’t think they’d object.”

Mr Martin described Mr Biden as “a great friend of Ireland”, particularly since his election as president.

“I think his firm, diplomatic positioning in relation to the Good Friday Agreement, in relation to Brexit and the protocol, has been effective and impactful and that’s something we appreciate,” Mr Martin added.

He said Mr Biden has a long-standing interest in peace in Northern Ireland and his appointment of Joe Kennedy as an economic envoy was significant.

He said the Irish and British governments stood ready to work with a new Northern Ireland Executive if it could be restored to develop an economic platform for the North adding: “I know the president is keenly interested in that.”

Mr Martin was speaking ahead of a Fianna Fáil event in Dublin to mark the Belfast Agreement.

It was attended by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern – one of the key architects of the peace deal in Northern Ireland struck on Good Friday 1998.

It featured video messages from former US president Mr Clinton and former British prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major.

Mr Ahern told those gathered that Mr Major and former taoiseach Albert Reynolds deserved “great credit” for the 1992 Downing Street declaration that paved the way for later developments in the peace process.

He also praised the role of the late Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble in the talks that led to the Belfast Agreement.

Mr Ahern said when they first met Mr Trimble was “impossible”, describing him as a “good guy” but “volatile” and said he ended up as a “great friend”.

He said Mr Trimble stayed in the process when the DUP walked out and without him “there would have been no 1998”.