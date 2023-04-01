Sinn Féin TD criticised by Garda group over ‘insultingly wrong’ image of gardaí overseeing Famine-style eviction

Sinn Féin spokesman on housing Eoin Ó Broin posted an image which reworked a famous painting by Cork artist Daniel MacDonald of an eviction taking place during the Famine to show instead gardaí helping to remove tenants from the dwelling. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The head of a Garda representative organisation has criticised Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin for posting a mock image on social media depicting gardaí overseeing an eviction.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) described Mr Ó Broin’s tweet as “deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate” from an elected representative.

Commenting on Twitter, she said it was “insultingly wrong” to portray Garda colleagues in the fashion shown.

Mr Ó Broin posted an image which reworked a painting by renowned Cork artist Daniel MacDonald (1821-1853) of an eviction taking place during the Famine to show instead gardaí helping to remove tenants from the dwelling.

The Sinn Féin TD said “No words needed” and credited the artists who created the mock image and had previously posted it on Instagram.

Among those to post a response to his tweet was Fine Gael Seanad leader Regina Doherty who said: “A new low for you Eoin”.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris, while not referring directly to Mr Ó Broin’s tweet, said: “Today’s social media post by a leading member of the main opposition party shows what they really think of the Gardaí. The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women of An Garda Síochána.”

Sinn Féin has been asked for a comment.