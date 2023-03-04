Hotels ending refugee accommodation contracts will be a ‘problem’, Minister says

Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien said finding accommodation for refugees in coming weeks will be a 'problem'. Photograph: Alan Betson

There will be a “problem” in the coming weeks when a number of hotels currently accommodating refugees end their contracts with the Government, Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien has said.

Mr O’Brien said he was not going to “sugarcoat” the situation and there was an “inadequate” number of contracts to replace those coming off stream and that there would be intensive work in the weeks ahead to find new arrangements.

The Dublin Fingal TD was speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday after The Irish Times reported that the Department of Integration has started contacting 1,600 refugees living in hotels to say they are being moved on as the hotels are ending their accommodation contracts with the tourist-season looming.

Letters have already been sent to some of those affected, which include families with children of school-going age. All those impacted will be written to in the coming days, the department said.

Mr O’Brien said he did not have the “specifics” as to where and when those affected would be moved on to. He said the State was currently accommodating around 80,000 refugees.

“I’m assuming as beneficiaries of temporary protection, it’s likely they’re going to be moved to serviced accommodation elsewhere in the country,” he said.

“We’ve managed as much as we can, and we do it quite a lot and it doesn’t make the news where our contract ends, we rehome people or we house people in the locality that they’re in to make sure that the disruption is minimised.

“We do try our best to minimise the disruption, but the situation is very pressing. Shelter is number one, and we are largely being able to accomplish that.”

‘We do have a problem’

The Green Party TD also said he did not have figures as to how many hotels would not being renewing their contracts with the State and that the department was “continually bringing on new contracts as well”.

“We do have a problem, I’m not going to sugarcoat that, we do have a problem in the upcoming weeks and months in terms of likely ending of contracts where we don’t have adequate contracts coming on to replace them,” he said.

“But there is very intensive work to add more contracts as we go along.”

Mr O’Brien said he was not sure if the State’s delay in paying accommodation providers had resulted in some not renewing such contracts.

“We’re doing well in terms of catching up on that, we are looking to get more staff to speed up that process well,” he said.

“Again, it’s a symptom of the situation that we’re in, in terms of the war effort, and the pressure the Department of Children in particular is under, in terms of trying to do all these new things that weren’t required of the Department 12 months ago, and I think it is coping at the moment but the pressure is undoubted.”

Ministers were on Friday again warned in a memo for Cabinet that the current accommodation programme “will be insufficient in the immediate and the longer term” and that a “different approach will be required to deliver at the scale and speed of demand”.

The Cabinet approved a €20 million plan to develop five ‘proof of concept’ larger accommodation centres. Mr O’Brien confirmed that these five centres included Thornton Hall in north Co Dublin and Columb Barracks in Mullingar.

He acknowledged there was an over-reliance on private providers and hotels and that the Government needed to “move away from that”. He said the Government had also committed to start developing a migration agency, which would look at integrating refugees into communities.