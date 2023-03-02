Masked protesters interrupt Bertie Ahern’s honorary doctorate conferral ceremony at DCU

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in the Helix Theatre, DCU Glasnevin, to receive an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University. Photograph: Leah Farrell

Protesters interrupted a ceremony bestowing an honorary doctorate on former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in Dublin in Thursday.

As Mr Ahern stood to address his audience at Dublin City University’s Helix Theatre just before midday, three people wearing white masks stood up in the gallery.

One, reading aloud from a prepared statement, said he was speaking on behalf of the youth of Ireland, and identified the protestors as members of the Connolly Youth Movement.

“We cannot be idle and we cannot let an event like this go ahead unchallenged,” he said.

“We are opposed to the celebration,” he continued before being drowned out by boos from the audience which had begun to register what was taking place.

He accused Mr Ahern of being an “architect of the financial crisis” which had a negative impact on young people, including through emigration.

The three members of the Connolly Youth Movement who interrupted the honorary doctorate ceremony for Bertie Ahern and Professor Monica McWilliams at DCU. Photograph: Mark Hilliard

As the boos continued, one of the protesters shouted that “Bertie Ahern does not deserve any award”.

The interruption was brought to an end after about a minute when university staff removed the protesters from the auditorium.

Throughout, Mr Ahern remained on stage and did not react to the demonstration. Once the three had been removed, he received an extended standing ovation before carrying on with his speech.

He, together with Professor Monica McWilliams, were at DCU to be conferred with honorary doctorates for their respective roles in bringing about the Belfast Agreement.

In his address, DCU president Daire Keogh acknowledged the legitimacy of the protest and remarked upon the importance of students demonstrating a difference of opinion.