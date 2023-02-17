Northern Ireland protocol: ‘Fundamental’ that North not legally separated, says DUP

It was “fundamental” that Northern Ireland was not separated legally from the rest of the United Kingdom, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said on Friday.

There are growing expectations that the British government and the EU are on the brink of a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol.

EU diplomats are due to gather in Brussels while British prime minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Northern Ireland on Thursday night for meetings with political leaders.

Mr Wilson said he wanted to hear what steps any deal on the Northern Ireland protocol had taken to remove the “automatic application of EU law”.

He told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme said: “What we want to hear most importantly is where the negotiations have reached in removing the automatic application of EU law to Northern Ireland without any democratic input from the representatives in Northern Ireland and without any ability to change those laws if they are detrimental to Northern Ireland.

“We’ve been, quite frankly, abandoned to the EU ruling Northern Ireland through the imposition of single market rules.”

Asked how keen he is to find a way through and find a way back into powersharing, and if the DUP is in a no or a “let’s find a way through this mode”, Mr Wilson said: “We are very much in a let’s find a way through this mode, because we want to have the powersharing arrangements restored in Northern Ireland.

“We want to be in a problem-solving mode, but the problem is not caused by us. The problem is caused by the application of the protocol ... part of which we believe are unnecessary and the government has said should be changed.”

He added: “The government was prepared to, at the end of last year, unilaterally change the protocol to deal with this particular issue and I hope that they are still in that mood, and we will only find out once we see the details of the deal.”

Mr Wilson was asked if there is a system they would accept that involves oversight from the European Court of Justice.

“If the issue of being part of the single market rules and single market laws is removed from Northern Ireland, then there’s no need for the European Court of Justice,” he said.

Asked if that is what he is calling for, he said: “It would ensure that Brexit actually applied to Northern Ireland, it would ensure that the UK government had sovereignty over this part of the United Kingdom and that Northern Ireland was not separated legally from the rest of the United Kingdom as a result of the protocol.

Senior Irish Government sources were cautious on the timing of any announcement on a protocol deal but acknowledged that Dublin had been in close contact with the European Commission and that an agreement was expected. Officials said that they had not seen a legal text yet.

The momentum towards a deal is clearly growing. EU ambassadors have been called to a meeting with EU chief negotiator Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels on Friday, after Mr Šefčovič meets the British foreign secretary James Cleverly and the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

It is expected that Mr Sunak will seek to gain support for any agreement on the protocol but there were no signs that the DUP will soften its position.

Former deputy leader Nigel Dodds, who now sits in the House of Lords, told a European newspaper that any checks on goods or role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would mean that the DUP would reject the deal and continue to boycott Stormont.

It is widely expected that the agreement will eliminate the vast majority of checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain by using a system of red and green lanes, with the green lane – where there will be no checks – reserved for goods which are only intended for the North.

However, the EU will have some oversight on this system, and the ECJ is expected to retain some jurisdiction over the protocol. The original text of the agreement is not expected to change, sources said.

“The negotiations are finding solutions,” said one senior Irish Government source. “The work isn’t concluded but it’s well-advanced.” – additional reporting: Agencies