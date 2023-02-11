Northern Ireland Protocol deal not imminent despite progress in negotiations

A deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is not imminent, though good progress continues to be made, Government sources believe.

Challenges remain in the negotiations and coalition sources in Dublin say the next couple of weeks in February will be “pivotal” in determining whether a deal can be made.

They do not expect a deal this weekend, despite a BBC report that the negotiations have reached their “end stages”.

Good progress has been made since Rishi Sunak became prime minister of the UK, but while promising technical solutions to some of the problems stemming from the Protocol appear possible, political obstacles must still be overcome.

Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Thursday used his powers to extend the deadline for the return of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont to 2024.

The DUP has refused to return to the powersharing institution over its objections to the post-Brexit settlement.

The BBC report, citing two sources with knowledge of negotiations, suggested that “a legal text is now being looked at where the final, binding details are nailed down”.

However, it also reported that Downing Street believes that there remains much work to do.

Irish sources mirrored that position, suggesting that while no final deal is close to completion, the negotiations have entered a period in which the scope of such a deal could be ironed out.

In addition to overcoming potential objections from the DUP, Mr Sunak faces the task of selling any deal to the Conservative party’s right wing, where the European Research Group could present challenges.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, offered in January to provide “political cover” to pass a deal if it “delivers for our national interest”, potentially allowing the passage of an agreement through British parliament in the face of a Tory revolt.

The DUP is meanwhile facing mounting calls to drop its block on the Stormont Assembly sitting so that a stalled organ donation law can be implemented in Northern Ireland.

MLAs have been recalled to Stormont next Tuesday in an attempt to elect a Speaker and debate the implementation of the legislation.

The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the powersharing impasse at Stormont.