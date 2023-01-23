Sunak and Varadkar phone call: Northern Ireland protocol, Ukraine and Troubles amnesty discussed

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke by telephone to the British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday afternoon, in their first conversation since Mr Varadkar became Taoiseach in mid-December.

The two men discussed a variety of topics, according to a statement released by the Government, including the Northern Ireland protocol, the war in Ukraine and the Irish objections to proposed British legislation which offers an amnesty to people suspected of crimes during the Troubles.

The Government Buildings statement said the two men held “a good conversation by telephone this afternoon”.

“They discussed a range of issues including restoring the democratic Institutions in Northern Ireland, the ongoing EU-UK negotiations on the Protocol, and British-Irish relations more broadly,” it said.

“Both recognised the importance of the ongoing engagement between the EU and the UK on the Protocol. The Taoiseach repeated the need for a solution which avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland and protects the integrity of the single market.

“They spoke about the positive cooperation between the EU, UK and US in responding to the war on Ukraine, and the Taoiseach recognised the UK’s leadership role on the matter.

“Finally, the Taoiseach reiterated our concerns about the UK’s Legacy legislation and the impact of the proposed introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisation on third country nations travelling across the border,” the statement said.

Relations between Dublin and London have improved significantly since Mr Sunak took over from Liz Truss in Downing St, while the Anglo-Irish relationship chilled substantially under Ms Truss’s predecessor, Boris Johnson.

Nonetheless, there has been some raised eyebrows at the length of time taken to arrange a call between the Taoiseach and the UK prime minister. Last week, however, other ministers, including the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, met with various British ministers – including Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris – in Dublin.

The British Government is currently engaged in intensive talks with the European Commission over possible changes to the way the Northern Ireland protocol operates, a process that the Irish Government is watching closely.

Both Dublin and London hope that a new deal on the protocol – which does not change its text but substantial relaxes its operation, leading to a big reduction in checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK – will be accepted by the DUP and result in a restoration of the power-sharing institutions.

Dublin is especially keen to have the institutions up and running by April, which sees the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.