Paschal Donohoe re-elected unanimously as Eurogroup President

Paschal Donohoe, pictured with Sweden's Minister of Finance Elisabeth Svantesson and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, was re-elected at the meeting of finance ministers in Brussels. Photograph: EPA

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been re-elected president of the Eurogroup by the finance ministers of the countries that use the euro as they met in Brussels.

“I am enormously humbled and privileged to gain their trust again to continue work on their behalf,” Mr Donohoe said.

“We’ve so much to do, we want to look at how we can work even better together to overcome our challenges and to pursue the great opportunities that await the euro and the people of Europe.”

The result of the vote had been unanimous, the Irish Times understands.

Mr Donohoe had emerged as the only candidate, easing his path to take a second term of two and a half years in the post, which involves chairing the meetings of the finance ministers of euro-using countries.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.