Russian ban on 52 Irish politicians is ‘hybrid warfare’, Martin says

Russian ambassador Yury Filatov has been told that the Kremlin’s announcement that 52 Irish politicians have been banned from travelling to his country is “absolutely unacceptable”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the Russian move as “a form of hybrid warfare” while casting doubt over whether a full list of 52 names exists.

On Wednesday Russia’s foreign ministry said that it had put more than 50 Irish officials on a “stop list”, barring their entry to the country, with the list including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Mr Martin confirmed that Mr Filatov had taken part in a meeting with a senior official from the Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He said: “A message was conveyed to him that this behaviour by Russia is absolutely unacceptable.

“It’s not the norm in a diplomatic situation to be really essentially engaging in propaganda, a form of hybrid warfare.”

Mr Martin said it is “part of Russia’s misinformation campaign endeavoring to undermine the bone fides of Ireland in respect of our commitment to peace...

“We will not be deflected from our stance and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, our opposition to an immoral and illegal war against the Ukrainian people”.

He said Ireland has “not pulled our punches” when it came to the stance taken on the war at European Union level and at the United Nations and said: “that’s not to Russia’s liking.”

The Taoiseach said that Ireland has not seen a full list of individuals banned from travel to Russia.

He said: “This is classic Russian propaganda disinformation.

“The general form across Europe on this is they announce that so many are on a list but the list never gets published.”

Mr Martin added: “There may not be even a list of 52 drawn up”, that Russia says there is a list but “we haven’t seen that”.

Ireland has strongly backed European Union sanctions against Russia and has sent non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

Also named in the Russian statement is Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. It said a number of TDs and Senators are also banned from entry to Russia.

Speaking on a visit to Washington on Wednesday, Mr Coveney said Ireland had taken its stance to back Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russian forces “on the basis of a respect for international law and the UN charter”.

Mr Coveney told The Irish Times: “We wish this war was not happening.

“We do not want to be picking a fight with Russia but we have to call out in truthful terms what we see and what the evidence backs up – aggression, likely war crimes and the destabilisation of peace on the continent of Europe by a deliberate invasion of a European country by Russia.”

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has repeated calls for the Russian ambassador to be expelled and for the embassy in Dublin to be closed. Mr Richmond, who is the party’s spokesperson on European Affairs, told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that Mr Filatov should have been expelled “months ago” as he had said “vile” things about Ireland and Ukraine.

When asked if his name was on the list of Irish people who have been sanctioned by the Russian embassy, Mr Richmond said there were 52 names on the list, but only seven were known which was “part of the tactic”. If he was on the list then he would consider it “a badge of honour”.

There was a serious issue of national security with the Russian embassy in Dublin, he said. There was a huge concern that it is “a major listening post” between the US and the EU.

Former army ranger and Independent TD Cathal Berry agreed that there was an issue with more than half of the staff at the embassy who were in Ireland under false pretences and were not true diplomats.

While he would not object to the ambassador being expelled, he thought there should be a more targeted and nuanced approach through which the intelligence gathering operation could be “stripped away”.

If the ambassador were to be expelled the Russians would twist that to their own purposes, Dr Berry said.

Mr Richmond said that the Irish embassy in Moscow should be closed as there were only two diplomats there now and any consular queries could be handled by other EU embassies. This would negate any retaliation if the ambassador was expelled. He acknowledged that Mr Coveney did not agree with his opinion, but he said he would continue to lobby party colleagues.

Dr Berry said that Ireland remained “a major irritant” to the Russians which validated the position of the Irish State in recent months.