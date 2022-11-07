Belgium backs Donohoe’s run to keep Eurogroup presidency

Belgium threw its support behind a bid by Paschal Donohoe to retain the presidency of the Eurogroup for a second term as finance ministers met and began the election process in Brussels.

The Irish Government has proposed that Mr Donohoe should remain president of the powerful club of finance ministers after his current term ends in January, meaning that a separate Irish finance minister appointed in the coming reshuffle would also attend the meetings.

Asked about the Irish proposal, Belgium’s minister of finance and deputy prime minister Vincent Van Peteghem made his support for Mr Donohoe clear.

“I find that Paschal is the right man in the right place,” he told The Irish Times.

“I think that it’s important that in very uncertain times, as we have today, that we have some stability, that we also have some continuity in this position. And therefore I fully support also his candidacy for the position of president of the Eurogroup for a second time.”

Paschal Donohoe says that European finance ministers have responded positively towards a proposal for him to serve a second term as Eurogroup president. (European Commission)

Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag earlier expressed support for the bid.

Finland’s Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko said she was “open” to the discussion about Ireland’s proposal, which is designed to reconcile Mr Donohoe’s hopes to stay on as Eurogroup president with a Coalition agreement that the finance ministry portfolio should transfer to Fianna Fáil when the position of Taoiseach rotates in December.

“I’ve been very satisfied with Paschal’s work as a president of the Eurogroup,” Ms Saarikko told The Irish Times.

“He’s been very co-operative and a good leader of the group and if some discussion is needed when it comes to the second term and the situation in Ireland of course, I’m open for that discussion.”

An official from one of the large EU member states said their position would depend on what candidates are put forward to run against Mr Donohoe.

“He needs to inform us about his new role in the Irish Government,” the official said. “We need to see who the candidates are, and then we’ll see how things go.”

“Our position is that he has been a good president of the Eurogroup,” the official added.

The Irish Government’s proposal is unusual because presidents of the Eurogroup are usually finance ministers, and typically there is only one representative in the room for each of the member states that uses the euro.

Mr Donohoe would be moved to the portfolio of Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in the reshuffle, while the finance ministry is expected to go to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath.

As he entered the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, at which the election process will be launched and member states given a deadline by which they should submit candidates for president if they wish to run, Mr Donohoe told The Irish Times he would need to explain the proposal.

“Initially, I have got a positive response to staying on as president of the Eurogroup,” Mr Donohoe said.

“But the process only begins today and I need to explain to all of my colleagues now how that will work in detail, and explain it to them and answer their questions on it.”