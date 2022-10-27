Taoiseach says ‘shared authority’ for Northern Ireland an alternative to Westminster rule

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the lack of a devolved government in Northern Ireland expands what could potentially come under “shared authority” between London and Dublin as an alternative to direct rule from Westminster.

Mr Martin said there was still time to avoid fresh elections in Northern Ireland and called for the DUP to return to Stormont and facilitate the nomination of a speaker and the convening of an executive.

However, he indicated an expansive view of what could be meant by “shared authority”, which both Mr Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said would be necessary in the case of a long hiatus at Stormont.

The provisions of the Good Friday Agreement allow for British and Irish governments to engage in discussions and consultation about non-devolved matters, he said.

READ MORE

“Now, when you don’t have devolution that broadens what non-devolved matters means and can encompass,” he said. “There will be meaningful engagement between the British and Irish governments in the context of the Good Friday Agreement, we don’t want to overstate that but that’s the context that exists”.

He said people in Northern Ireland were “increasingly intolerant of abstentionism” and of “the failure to fulfil the democratic mandate” that followed the Stormont elections earlier this year.

“It’s not acceptable that the peoples’ decision is not put into action by convening the assembly,” he said.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said unionists will not accept a joint authority arrangement instead of direct rule from London in the absence of the Stormont Assembly.

“I think the Irish Government needs to hear this loud and clear, unionists will never accept joint authority, if joint authority is imposed upon us, the Good Friday Agreement is dishonoured completely and is not therefore a basis for us moving forward,” he said.

“If the Irish Government thinks that by threatening me or my party with joint authority that that will help us get to a solution quickly, that it will move us forward on the basis of mutual respect and understanding then I’m afraid the Irish Government is deluded.

“Unionists will not accept joint authority. Joint authority would be an abandonment of the Good Friday Agreement and if that’s what the Irish Government want to do, then let them be honest and say,” Mr Donaldson said.

Sinn Féin Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill told MLAs that Mr Donaldson has “left us all at the mercy of a heartless and dysfunctional Tory government”.

Ms O’Neill also accused the DUP of being in a “perpetual stand-off with the public, the majority of whom they do not speak for, or indeed represent”.

“Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP have left us all at the mercy of a heartless and dysfunctional Tory government, whose own survival is all that counts,” she said as Northern Ireland’s Assembly members returned to the chamber.

Ms O’Neill claimed those watching today’s proceedings will be “bewildered”.

“Most of us here want to do the job we were elected to do,” she said. “Today our caretaker ministers rally to take decisions, within tight limits, before their civil servants are left in an impossible position come midnight where they are expected to run our essential public services yet have no budget and no powers.”

New UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has urged the DUP to get back to Stormont before the midnight deadline to trigger an election.

Asked what the prime minister’s message is, his official spokesman said: “There’s still time for the DUP and executives to get back to Stormont, and we urge them to do so because the people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there.

“That was the Northern Ireland Secretary’s message to all party leaders when they met yesterday but clearly the Northern Ireland Secretary has a statutory duty.”

With the first order of business the election of a new speaker, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole nominated his party colleague Patsy McGlone, while UUP leader Doug Beattie nominated his party colleague Mike Nesbitt for the position.

Asked about a report by the House of Lords Committee on Human Rights on Westminster’s legacy bill, Mr Martin said he shared the verdict of the committee that it could lead to widespread breaches of human rights.

“We are of that view. We do not support that legacy bill, we think it’s wrong, we think any actions of unilateralism in respect of the Good Friday Agreement is wrong because within the framework of the Good Friday Agreement is that commitment to human rights and the European Human Rights Council,” he said.

“In our view on that legacy bill the idea that people cannot pursue their cases, civilly never mind in terms of prosecutions, is unacceptable,” he said.

He said the 32nd anniversary of the proxy bombing of a British base during which the IRA forced a Catholic man, Patsy Gillespie, to drive a bomb to the base with his family at gunpoint had taken place earlier this week.

“Why would we close off any opportunity to prosecute those responsible for that, or indeed other terrible atrocities? I’ve met all the victims’ groups, they’re appalled at this legislation, they feel victims have not been consulted or engaged with,” he said. “Fundamentally I think a lot of people in the British parliament will be very concerned about breaching European human rights. We have the presidency there at the moment and I think there will be some degree of interaction there before the bill is passed.”

Meanwhile, former Stormont First Minister Peter Robinson has urged the DUP to “keep your head” as the North lurches towards fresh elections. As the Assembly reconvened, Mr Robinson launched a series of broadsides at the British government, nationalists, the Ulster Unionists, the centrist Alliance Party and the media.

In a message on Facebook urging the DUP to stand firm, Mr Robinson said: “Let me see, have I got this right? Sinn Féin, who refuse to sit at Westminster are attacking the DUP for not sitting in Stormont.

“The government who refuses to call a general election to gain a mandate is insisting the Northern Ireland Assembly should have an election.

“The Alliance Party want to activate Stormont without the DUP, though it never wanted such an outcome when republicans stayed out of the Executive for three years.”

Mr Robinson accused the media of insisting the DUP should “break its manifesto commitment of awaiting the resolution of the [Northern Ireland] protocol issue before entering a new Executive.” — PA