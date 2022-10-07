Energy crisis: ‘Europe-wide response’ needed, Taoiseach says

The EU needs to come together to address the energy crisis just like it did during the pandemic, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this morning.

Mr Martin said the energy crisis in Europe would be the dominant theme of Friday’s discussions among EU leaders in Prague Castle, on the second day of their summit in the Czech capital.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived at the castle, Mr Martin said leaders would discuss a “Europe-wide response” to the energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, though no decisions are likely today.

There have been well-publicised divisions between EU members – especially between Germany and others – in advance of the summit.

“Not simple,” said Mr Martin, “because different member states are coming to this with different positions. But we all want to arrive at the same destination, to try to limit the exponential growth in prices, but also making sure we have security of supply.”

But he warned that there are no easy solutions to the problem.

“Politicians may wish for a magical answer to this. There is none. It’s a wartime situation that has a negative impact on everything. But the capacity still exists for Europe to work in a co-ordinated united way to deal with the price issue and its impact on economies. And I believe something will be worked out but it’s going to take a bit more time.”

He said that any price cap would “have to work at a European-wide level”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that the leaders would discuss price caps – “where to put them, how to put them”.