Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion seeking to scrap concrete levy

Sinn Féin is to introduce a motion in the Dáil next week seeking to scrap the concrete levy announced in the budget.

The party’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said the plans for a levy on the sale of concrete blocks “are flawed and risk making the housing crisis even worse”.

The budget measure to impose an 10 per cent levy on blocks and other concrete products was announced this week to part-fund the €2.57 billion mica redress scheme.

However the move had caused discontent on Government backbenches amid fears it would add to housing costs at a time of rising prices. The Department of Finance has said the levy, set to be introduced in April, will add up to €1,600 towards the building costs of a three-bed semi-detached house

“The scheme is badly designed and will mean that people living in homes with defects as well as first time buyers will see their house prices soar. The Society of Chartered Surveyors have warned that this scheme could see an eye-watering €4,000 added to the price of a house,” Mr Ó Broin said.

He said it was “totally unacceptable” that homeowners and buyers would be expected to foot the bill for the concrete blocks scandal. He said it was hitting at a time when people were already struggling with housing costs.

“Our motion calls for the Government to hold those actually responsible for housing defects to account. It calls for a defects levy that instead focuses on the banks, the profits of big developers and those responsible for defects.

Mr Ó Broin called on all TDs to back the party’s motion.