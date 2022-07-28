Farmers to be asked to reduce emissions by 25%, as Coalition leaders reach deal

The deal would see farmers being asked to reduce emissions by 25 per cent by 2030. Photograph: iStock

A deal on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector by 25 per cent by 2030 has been agreed by coalition leaders.

It is understood that mitigation measures from land use change such as afforestation and rewetting and power generation from renewable sources on farms will not count as part of the agriculture reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Government sources said there will be “significant add-ons” to incentivise farmers to deliver more emissions cuts in other sectors like energy and land use.

The target for solar power will more than double to 5.5GW with farmers paid to install solar panels on their land. Renewable energy production through anaerobic digestion will also be incentivised to a “massive” extent, a source said. The aim will be to use it to reduce fossil fuel gas use by up to 15 per cent. More trees will be planted and wetlands restored.

The Government is also to increase the offshore wind energy target from 5GW to 7GW with the additional 2GW earmarked for the supply of green hydrogen to produce electricity.

The deal also contains plans for significant levels of anaerobic digestion on farms, and while the agriculture sector will not get the emissions credit for it, farmers will be paid substantial sums for this.

Sources close to the process said the final plan is focused on a reduction in output, and renewable energy being generated on farms.

The emission limits agreed for other sectors are understood to be: Commercial buildings: 45%, Residential buildings: 50%, Industry 35%, Transport 50% and Electricity 75%.

The Government has promised that emissions sectoral ceilings for six sectors will be announced by the end of this week. The decision was to be made in mid-July but was delayed after agreement could not be reached between the three Coalition parties.

The Climate Change Advisory Council has recommended a range of cuts between 22 per cent and 30 per cent for agriculture. Significant numbers of TDs and Senators within Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have insisted on the final figure being at the lower end of the scale, while Green Party TDs have consistently called for it to be close to 30 per cent.

The Irish Farmers’ Association described the deal as a “potentially devastating blow for Irish farming and the rural economy”.

Pat McCormack, the President of the ICMSA, the specialist dairy farmer organisation, said the Government’s decision represented a sell-out of the family farm model.

“The Government has badly let down family farms and their communities and we won’t be fobbed off by vague promises of future income streams. Our livestock industry - both dairy and beef - is the lifeblood of rural Ireland and Minister McConalogue and the three-party leaders of the coalition have struck it at its very heart today” concluded Mr. McCormack.