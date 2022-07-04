Budget 2023: €400m of €6.7bn package to kick in this year

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. The Cabinet signed off on the SES during meeting on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Just €400 million of the €6.7 billion Budget package planned for under the Summer Economic Statement (SES) has so far been earmarked for new spending measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis before the end of the year.

The Cabinet signed off on the SES during meeting on Monday afternoon and it agreed to bring Budget Day forward by two weeks to Tuesday September 27th.

Speaking at the launch of the statement on Monday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said there had been a “further strong performance” in tax receipts in the first half of the year, but he warned that the exceptionally strong corporation tax revenues were highly concentrated and could be “volatile”.

He said that the corporation tax receipts could present an “artificially positive” picture of the public finances, as they could fall off in the second half of the year.

Under the strategy set out in the SES:

The budget will see €6.7 billion of new spending and taxation measures, an increase of €1.7 billion over what was previously planned.

Of this, €1.05 billion is to be used for a tax package, double the expected amount.

There will be €2.7 billion for new spending like any once-off measures to tackle the cost of living, increases to social welfare payments and a new public pay deal.

€400 million of this has been earmarked for spending measures - including action on the cost-of-living - that could kick-in before the end of 2022, though ministers may decide to increase that figure.

Another €3 billion will be used to cover extra spending to respond to demographic changes, the National Development Plan (NDP) and existing public sector pay commitments.

Mr Donohoe said that while the public finances were strong and economic recovery since the pandemic had been robust, the outlook for the future was increasingly threatening. He cited the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and persistent inflation as threats.

He said that increasing the spending by the limits set out in the document did not run the risk of contributing to further inflation.

He said that tax changes in the budget would seek to ensure that workers do not end up paying the higher rate of income tax because they receive a pay rise.

While the expansion in planned expenditure is fuelled by rapid growth in corporation tax revenues, there are growing fears in the document about building in long-term reliance on these revenues which officials warn may be transitory.

Reliance on corporation tax revenues is more pronounced than ever, and the revenues themselves more concentrated in a few firms than ever.

The Coalition has been under pressure to introduce more measures to help households with the cost-of-living crisis but it has been resisting bringing in any new supports before the Budget - originally planned for October 11th.

Opposition parties have criticised the Government’s intention to wait that long.

The Government has defended holding off until Budget Day - now scheduled for September 27th - pointing to more than €2.4 billion in supports it has already provided like the €200 electricity bill credit, reduced public transport fares and cuts to excise on petrol and diesel.

Senior Coalition figures have also promised that some Budget 2023 measures to support those struggling with the cost-of-living will start to kick-in this year rather than waiting until January 1st or later.

The SES – which sets out the Government’s Budgetary strategy – includes a package of new expenditure measures of €2.7 billion.

It says that of this, €400 million is to be allocated in 2022 for the early implementation of new measures.

The Irish Times understands this sum could by increased by ministers and so may not represent the totality of spending that will occur on cost-of-living measures in 2022 post-Budget Day.

The €400 million is included in the SES is to provide flexibility to ministers to allow some of the core budgetary measures to kick in during 2022 in the same way that an increase in the fuel allowance announced last year began in October 2021.

The cost-of-living crisis caused by inflation as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, and exacerbated by the rising in energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine, has prompted the Government to change its Budget strategy.

Last summer, the Government adopted a medium-term strategy based on public expenditure growth of 5 per cent per annum over 2023-2025.

However, reflecting the much less benign inflation environment, the plan under the SES will see core spending increase by 6.5 per cent next year to €85.8 billion.

The Budget Day expenditure package will be €5.65 billion over 2022 and 2023.

This is an increase of €1.7 billion relative to what was originally provided for and measures will be aimed at helping households with the higher cost of living.

The package for tax measures of €1.05 billion is double the €500 million originally planned.

A key objective of the taxation policy in the budget will be to avoid workers paying additional tax simply because they move through higher tax brackets because of inflation.

In recent weeks senior Coalition figures have signaled an intention to change tax bands to offer relief to middle income workers.

The message of the SES document is as clear as it is unwelcome - despite the mitigations that the Budget will contain, there are difficult times ahead for both citizens and the public finances.

Even without the impact of the war in Ukraine - and the potential earthquake if Russia shuts off gas supplies to Europe - the Government will face spending pressures from rising debt costs, an ageing population, climate change mitigation and healthcare reforms.

The already “very high” level of public debt means that the capacity to address these needs through borrowing will be severely constrained.

In other words, the Government will have to prioritise what it wants to do, where it wants to increase spending - because it will not be able to do across the board. The pandemic-era practice of throwing money at every problem is well and truly over.

“A higher cost of funding, alongside elevated debt levels, mean that tax and spending policies cannot be used to resolve all problems. Difficult choices will have to be made and Government will not avoid this,” the document says.

The translation is: this is not going to be pleasant.