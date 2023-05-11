Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic

'We can’t talk about fake tan without acknowledging the historical context of skin colour and the value that has been placed on it.' Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Dear Irish women,

We need to talk about fake tan.

I am a Latinx – a term used to describe people of Latin American heritage – woman of colour who grew up as the youngest child in a strict Catholic family in the south of Guayaquil, Ecuador. I moved to Ireland in May 2015 – two weeks before your country became the first to legalise same-sex marriage by popular vote – with the intention of living and working here for two or three years. But the marriage equality referendum made a huge impression on me. I did not expect such a progressive movement from a historically Catholic country like the one I grew up in. My opinion of Ireland was formed and I have since found it to be a loving, accepting and considerate country, always on the forefront of progressive social change.

That is why one aspect of Irish culture sits so uncomfortably with me: the widespread use of fake tanning products.

I first noticed the phenomenon a few months after my arrival, when a colleague was showing me photographs of her children that were on her desk. Her daughter appeared twice: in one casual photo she had fair skin; in the other she was wearing a beautiful ball gown, and her skin was darker than mine. I asked my colleague if her husband was South American. She laughed and replied, “No, no. None of us can get a colour; that’s straight out of a bottle.”

Fake tanning wasn’t something that I had encountered much before, but afterwards I started seeing it everywhere.

From the bronzed influencers on Instagram to the tanned attendees of local nightclubs, fake tanning appears to have ingrained itself into the fabric of Irish society.

Ireland has the highest per capita use of fake tan in the world, and a quick search on the Boots website shows over 480 various tanning products from 43 brands. The Irish market accounts for 60 per cent of Penney’s global fake tan sales. On the surface, this may seem like a harmless and even empowering act of self-expression. But it’s worth exploring the deeper implications of this trend and considering the messages it sends about race, identity and privilege. To me, fake tan represents more than just an innocuous cosmetic choice; it raises questions of cultural appropriation and fetishisation of the high melanin content found in more pigmented people.

We can’t talk about fake tan without acknowledging the historical context of skin colour and the value that has been placed on it. For centuries, Eurocentric beauty standards have favoured lighter skin tones, often at the expense of people with darker complexions. Racism and colourism – prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone – have resulted in marginalisation, discrimination and inequality for people of colour. By artificially darkening skin, fake tanning culture inadvertently perpetuates the fetishisation of high melanin content, without acknowledging the struggles faced by those who naturally possess it.

In other parts of the world, the opposite phenomenon takes place. From West to East Africa, and Asia to the Caribbean, skin bleaching is a controversial cosmetic procedure that uses chemical agents to reduce melanin production, lightening the skin. Driven by societal beauty standards that favour lighter skin, this practice perpetuates colourism and racism. Common bleaching agents include hydroquinone, mercury and corticosteroids, which can cause severe side effects such as skin irritation, increased risk of sun damage, and kidney and liver issues. Promoting self-acceptance and dismantling colour-based biases are essential in combating the harmful effects of skin bleaching on both individuals and society.

In this context, fake tanning can be viewed as a form of cultural appropriation. By adopting a darker complexion, individuals are borrowing a physical attribute that is an intrinsic part of the identity of more pigmented races. This act can feel like a painful mockery, as those who engage in fake tanning can return to their natural skin tone when it suits them, free from the systemic discrimination that people of colour face daily.

The majority of native Irish people have Fitzpatrick Skin Type 1 or 2 – meaning that they cannot tan naturally, or only slightly. When a white Irish woman dons a fake tan for a night out, she is essentially wearing a costume that allows her to experience a fleeting taste of a more exotic identity, without having to endure the lived experiences of people with naturally darker skin tones. Even today, those experiences can be distressing. Being a person of colour living in what remains a predominantly white country, I have encountered prejudices and assumptions socially, in the workplace, and romantically. Sometimes these are innocent but sometimes they are ignorant or even hateful.

But Ireland’s fake tanning culture is not an isolated phenomenon; it is part of a global pattern that fetishises and commodifies the physical features of marginalised groups. The idea that dark skin is alluring and exotic when adopted by white individuals but undesirable and inferior when naturally present in people of colour speaks to a profound double standard. This double standard is harmful, perpetuating negative stereotypes and reinforcing racial hierarchies.

I know that the motivations behind the use of fake tan may not be intentionally malicious, but we all need to recognise the impact that our choices can have on others. By engaging in fake tanning culture, we run the risk of devaluing the authentic experiences of individuals with naturally high melanin content, reducing their identity to a mere fashion accessory.

To my Irish sisters, I would ask you to consider the implications of your choices and to question the societal norms that guide them. I am not trying to shame or judge those who love to tan, but I do want to provoke thought and conversation around the broader issues that it represents. By reflecting on our actions and their impact on others, we can strive to create a more inclusive and equitable society that celebrates the beauty of diversity in all its forms.

In the spirit of solidarity and sisterhood, I encourage you to explore alternative methods of self-expression that do not contribute to the appropriation or fetishisation of melanin. Let us work together to challenge, and to dismantle.

Adriana Acosta-Cortez is a 29-year-old healthcare administrator living in North Dublin