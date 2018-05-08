Podcast: Does the Stormy Daniels affair threaten Trump’s presidency?

Of all the controversies swirling around US president Donald Trump, his alleged affair with a porn star seemed an unlikely one to cause him serious long term problems.

But as the circumstances surrounding a payment made to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, by Trump attorney Michael Cohen have become more opaque, the danger to Trump has increased.

On today’s World View podcast, Suzanne Lynch tells Foreign Editor Chris Dooley about the many twists, turns and U-turns in the controversy so far, and what it could mean for the Trump Administration.

World View is a weekly foreign affairs podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Android, on Apple Podcasts, on Stitcher or on Soundcloud.