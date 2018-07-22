Visa troubles force Russian team out of NI youth football tournament

A delay in processing UK visa applications for a Russian soccer club has forced the team to pull out of the Super Cup NI international youth tournament in Northern Ireland, the organisers have said.

The 2016 tournament winners Spartak Moscow will not be taking part in the tournament this week as their visas to travel were not approved in time.

East Derry DUP MP Gregory Campbell tried to assist the club but despite this and what organisers have described as “protracted negotiations with the authorities in Russia and London” the club’s representatives will not be taking part.

Ekaterina Anisimova, international relations manager for Spartak Moscow, said the team was “really disappointed that political questions can interfere with sporting and cultural events”.

“They have disturbed communication and development of the progress and goodwill thinking,” she said.

Russia’s relationship with the West is strained, in particular with the UK over allegations surrounding the recent poisoning of former British spy Sergei Skripal and three other people with the Novichok nerve agent in England, which has claimed one life.

Super Cup NI communications official Jim Sandford, who has been in contact with the Russian club for several weeks, said it was a “huge blow” for the players.

“When Spartak began to raise doubts about the visa application process, we feared there could be major difficulties,” he said.

“We are grateful to local MP Gregory Campbell for his help in the matter.

“He tried his best for us including contacting the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in an attempt to resolves the issue.”

Meanwhile, Mr Campbell said: “The SuperCup NI tournament has become virtually a byword as a sporting event which can provide experience and opportunities for a professional footballing career. Many world-renowned footballers cut their teeth at this tournament in the past.”

He said that opportunity needed to be open to young people across the world.

“I was approached to help the organisers as they sought to ensure every team could be represented. The Home Office has made it’s decision despite interventions to help resolve matters. The Spartak Moscow team have played at the tournament in the past and I’m sure they, as well as organisers and spectators, will be disappointed that they won’t be here this year.

“The Home Office needs to review its guidelines, especially where they apply for repeat visits. Hopefully in the future we can welcome the whole range of teams across the globe back to the tournament. Equally I wish everyone well in this week’s tournament, which is a great event for the North Coast and the football stars of the future.”

At the weekend former Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong officially opened the tournament at Ballycastle Road Showgrounds.

“SuperCupNI’s importance not only as a sports event but also in promoting all that is good about Northern Ireland should never be taken for granted,” he said.

“It is a world class tournament which continues to portray the country positively worldwide.”

Spartak have been replaced by Northern Ireland players who were involved in trials with the six County sides at under-17 level.

Belfast-based coach Stephen Small, a coach and former player with Cliftonville, said it was an “an unexpected opportunity for the players to be involved”.

Mr Sandford thanked Mr Small “for stepping into the breach”.