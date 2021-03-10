Former GAA club treasurer faces trial on range of sexual offences

A former GAA club treasurer and postman has been ordered to stand trial accused of sexually abusing 23 male victims.

Thomas McKenna (60) appeared at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday by videolink from prison where he is on remand facing charges over 173 offences allegedly committed over a near 30 year period.

Mr McKenna, the former treasurer for Crossmaglen GAC, faces 80 charges of indecent assault; 64 charges of sexual assault and 18 counts of voyeurism. He also faces charges of buggery; gross indecency with a child; attempted rape; attempted sexual assault; taking an indecent photograph of a child; sexual activity with a child and two counts of interfering with mail as a postal worker.

Twenty of his victims were allegedly subjected to physical sexual abuse; 10 were allegedly spied on in secret and three were allegedly subjected to rape.

One complainant alleges he was subjected to sex abuse by Mr McKenna for almost 27 years between September 1991 to August 2018.

After complaints were received police searches led to the recovery of devices said to contain 43,000 still images and 8,000 short video clips — some allegedly taken covertly.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers returned Mr McKenna for trial to Newry Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment for April 27th.