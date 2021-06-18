Men accused of Drogheda teen’s murder face Special Criminal Court trial

Two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda have been served with a notice that their trials will go ahead in the Special Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teen’s murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on January 12th or 13th, 2020.

Both men appeared briefly at the Special Criminal Court on Friday where a garda formally served them with papers showing the State’s intention to try them at the three-judge, non-jury court.

Mr Crosby is in custody while Mr Cruise remains on bail on terms previously set by the High Court. Mr Justice Tony Hunt asked the men to come before the court on July 19th when a trial date may be set.

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12th, 2020. The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin. Two days later more remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin. His torso was discovered 14 months later on waste ground at Rathmullan Park.