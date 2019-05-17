Woman whose husband died while awaiting heart surgery settles action

A woman whose husband died suddenly while he was waiting for heart by-pass surgery has settled her High Court action over his death. The settlement was made without admission of liability and its terms were not disclosed.

The case arose from the death of Sean Walsh on January 21st 2015, six days after it was claimed it was confirmed by letter he was on a waiting list for pulmonary artery bypass grafting.

His widow Catherine Walsh, from Bishopstown, Co Cork, sued the HSE and Mercy University Hospital, Cork, where her husband had been a patient and was treated for various medical and leg issues.

It was claimed there was failure to exercise reasonable diligence, care, skill and competence in the investigation, diagnosis treatment and management of Mr Walsh.

When it was decided coronary artery by pass grafting could not proceed due to infected peripheral vascular disease, it was claimed Mr Walsh’s cardiac status was not reviewed or reassessed.

It was further claimed there was no discussion regarding risk versus benefits of delaying surgery and whether alternative revascularisation options were appropriate.

It was alleged, had Mr Walsh undergone surgery in a timely manner, he could be alive today.

It was further alleged there was failure to take any or any proper heed of the clinical symptoms and clinical signs Mr Walsh exhibited and to carry out proper detailed investigation procedures so as to properly diagnose his condition.

It was further claimed there was failure to carry out a coronary artery bypass grafting in a timely manner.

The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement on Friday, Mr Justice Kevin Cross extended his sympathies to Mrs Walsh and her family.