Pro-Life Campaign loses Supreme Court bid to join case on unborn

The Supreme Court has rejected a bid by the Pro-Life Campaign to be heard in the State’s appeal of the extent of the constitutional rights of the unborn.

The anti-abortion group, which was established in 1992, has argued that its experience and expertise, including that of the law professor William Binchy, in protecting the rights of women and their unborn children would help the court to decide the legal issues before it.

The State has argued that, as the case concerns constitutional law, the Pro-Life Campaign cannot bring any expertise the lawyers already involved do not have. It was also concerned about a perception that an organisation that was campaigning for a particular outcome in the planned Eighth Amendment referendum was being given a role in the appeal, Mary O’Toole SC said.

The campaign group’s barrister, Benedict Ó Floinn, told the court on Tuesday that it was not seeking a platform for its viewpoint.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled against the campaign.

The appeal concerns the finding by the High Court judge Mr Justice Richard Humphreys, in July 2016, that the unborn has constitutional rights in addition to the right to life in article 40.3.3 of the Constitution and is a child according to the meaning of article 42a – which was inserted as a result of the 2012 children’s referendum – with constitutional rights the State is required to protect and vindicate. The State will argue that this is not the case.

The State’s core argument is that the unborn is not a “child” within the meaning of Article 42A – inserted as a result of the 2012 children’s referendum – and its only constitutional right is the right to life as set out in Article 40.3.3.

If the Supreme Court decides otherwise, it will have wide-ranging implications for the rights of pregnant women, as well as for the functions of a range of agencies, particularly Tusla.

More to follow...