National Museum employee challenges suspension

A senior employee of the National Museum of Ireland, who has been suspended for more than a year following complaints of sexual harassment, has brought fresh proceedings against his employer.

Dr Andrew Halpin was suspended from his position as Assistant Keeper of Irish Antiquities following media reports in February 2017.

Dr Halpin, who claims his suspension is unwarranted and unlawful, was the subject of previous complaints of sexual harassment from female colleagues at the museum in 2016 and 2006.

He was informed he was being suspended to protect individuals at risk based on an alleged fear, due to the stress of adverse publicity, there might be a repeat of conduct previously complained of.

Dr Halpin says the claims are false and has brought proceedings against the museum seeking various declarations which, if granted, will allow him to return to work.

Those proceedings, yet to be heard, are opposed by the museum.

At the High Court on Friday, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart was told Dr Halpin, Yellowmeadows Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, has brought fresh proceedings against the National Museum challenging his suspension.

His counsel Frank Callanan SC said his client also seeks an injunction restraining the museum continuing with an investigation into “new” complaints against his client. Those “new” complaints, counsel previously said, date back several years.

The fresh proceedings had been brought because the museum had changed the terms of the suspension, counsel said.

Dr Halpin, he told the judge, is anxious to have the matter heard as soon as possible and was concerned the investigation into the complaints would proceed before the application has been heard by the court.

The investigation should be paused until the matter was determined but no undertaking to halt that process had been forthcoming, counsel said.

Ray Ryan BL, for the museum, denied it had changed the terms of Dr Halpin’s suspension and said it also wants the matter heard as soon as possible.

The judge adjourned the injunction application to later this month and urged the parties to discuss the issue of a stay on the investigation between themselves.