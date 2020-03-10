Music festival at risk due to row over lands on Russborough estate, court told

A dispute between a farmer and the foundation that owns Russborough estate in Co Wicklow has placed a music festival scheduled for next June at risk, the High Court has heard.

The Alfred Beit Foundation, a charitable trust established by the late Sir Alfred and Lady Clementine Beit that owns and operates Russborough, and farmer David Egar have brought proceedings against each other over use of lands on the 220-acre estate, home to a world-renowned art collection.

For many years, Mr Egar, Main Street, Blessington, Co Wicklow has farmed over 100 acres on the estate. Earlier this year, he launched proceedings against the foundation claiming he has rights of a tenant and seeking a lengthy lease over the lands. He says he has farmed the lands for 40 years, initially with the consent of Sir Alfred Beit, and more recently with the foundation.

Arising from what he claims are new restrictions proposed by the foundation’s trustees, his farming activities will be adversely controlled and his interests diminished, he claims

He claims his leasehold interests in the lands at Russborough will be restricted by the foundation, fears he will be pushed out and wants his position to be formally recognised.

He also seeks damages and an injunction preventing the foundation farming various lands at Russborough and directing it to execute a commercial property lease of 35 years in respect of the lands.

The foundation disputes the claims, and in separate proceedings against Mr Egar, claims he was allowed use the lands under written annual 11-month licences requiring him to vacate the lands at the end of February of each year.

It claims it had been willing to offer Mr Egar a lease on the lands but he was unwilling to accept the terms of that agreement. His action against it is unstateable and an abuse of process, the foundation claims.

It seeks damages and various orders including an injunction preventing him trespassing on the lands or interfering with the Kaleidoscope Music and Arts Festival due to take place in June.

It claims the festival requires to use lands on the estate that have been used by Mr Egar, and also needs to use lands adjoining the estate that are farmed by Mr Egar.

It is claimed he is not prepared to consent to those lands being used by the festival’s organisers with the effect the festival will not be able to get the required event licence from Wicklow Co Council.

When the dispute was mentioned at the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds adjourned the actions to a date later this month.