Maternity hospital wins bid to stop inquiry into Malak Thawley’s death

The National Maternity Hospital (NMH) has won its legal bid to overturn the Minister for Health’s decision to set up an inquiry following the death of a woman during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan expressed condolences to the husband and family of Malak Thawley arising from her tragic death there in 2016.

In a detailed judgment, he found the Minister had failed to identify a basis for his belief of a serious risk to the health and welfare of patients attending the hospital such as to warrant an inquiry under Section 9 of the Health Act.

It was on foot of that belief the Minister had directed the inquiry under Section 9.

The decision of the Minster was unreasonable because it plainly fell in the face of fundamental reason and common sense, he ruled.

The Minister directed the inquiry on the basis of a belief of serious risk to health and welfare of patients but took no steps to direct the hospital to address the alleged risk, he noted

The hospital had accepted there were lessons to be learned arising from the death of Ms Thawley and reports by it and the HSE had made recommendations in that regard, to be applied across the health service, he also noted.

The inquiry, by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), was directed arising out of the death of Ms Thawley (34), on May 8th 2016 during surgery in the hospital.

The State’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, the only witness to give evidence, told the court the HIQA inquiry was required because of the Minister’s concern that questions remained unanswered about the decision making in a maternity hospital between when a healthy young woman walked into it and ended up on an operating table where she died.

Following Ms Thawley’s death, the NMH set up it own inquiry which was later reviewed by a HSE panel.

The NMH said that review acknowledged the hospital’s systems and analysis review not only complied with the requirement of national guidelines but in a number of respects exceeded those requirements.

There was also a coroner’s inquest, which approved the recommendations of the NMH report, it said.

It argued public confidence in the country’s maternity services could be undermined if the HIQA inquiry goes ahead.

It had proposed an alternative inquiry be carried out by the UK Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The Minister denied the hospital’s claims he was acting irrationally, disproportionately and outside his powers, had breached the hospital’s right to fair procedures or failed to give adequate reasons for his decision.

Following the judgment, a statement issued on behalf of Alan Thawley, who previously settled an action against the NMH over his wife’s death, said he welcomed the end of these proceedings where the tragic and distressing facts of his wife’s death were revisited.

Mr Thawley awaits further communication from the Minister with regard to a promised external review and expects the NMH will co-operate fully in that regard, the statement added.