High Court action by Dublin basketball club over 30-day suspension is resolved

A High Court action by a Dublin basketball club over a 30-day suspension imposed on 11 of its teams has been resolved.

Last week, St Vincent’s Basketball Club in Glasnevin secured a temporary High Court injunction halting imposition by the Dublin Men’s Basketball Board (DMBB) of a suspension on its teams, including underage teams, and activities.

The injunction was granted on an ex-parte (one side only) basis by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds.

The suspension related to issues including the registrations of a number of adult players by the club.

When the matter returned before the High Court on Tuesday, Anthony Thuillier BL, for the club, said the proceedings have been resolved between the parties and could be struck out.

The judge welcomed the resolution of the legal dispute.

No details of the settlement were given in court but it is understood the suspension has been lifted pending the outcome of an appeal against the DMBB decision.

In its action, the club claimed the suspension, due to commence on January 13th last was “draconian” and in breach of fair procedures.

It claimed it was shocked by the suspension by the DMBB, one of several area boards organising local basketball competitions in Ireland.

It further claimed the decision was flawed and breached the rules of the sport’s Irish governing body, Basketball Ireland.

It had appealed the decision to suspend but sought court orders after being informed by the defendant the suspension would remain in force until the appeal was determined.

That stance, it was claimed, went against Basketball Ireland’s rules which stipulate that a proposed sanction should not take effect until the appeal is concluded.

The club said the suspension would have a detrimental impact on its teams.

As well as playing in national competitions, the club fields a total 100 players in 11 teams in league and cup competitions run by the DMBB from the under-11s age group up to the adult Super League.