Case of Scottish man accused of sexual abuse over five decades before High Court

A Scottish man living in Ireland has been accused of sexual abuse spanning five decades, and is wanted to face charges in his home country.

The 60-year-old is facing six charges related to sexual offences allegedly committed from 1975 until 2020 against multiple people. He was arrested in Ireland on December 16th last and brought before the High Court where a European Arrest Warrant, issued by the Scottish authorities, was endorsed.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Paul Burns heard that the man’s lawyers are waiting for a decision by Mr Justice Paul Coffey in another UK extradition case before the High Court. The lawyers said Justice Coffey’s decision could have a bearing on this case and therefore asked for an adjournment.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said he expects the judgment to be made within two weeks and adjourned this matter until March 22nd.