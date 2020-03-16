Boy settles case over cutting knee in art camp fall for €55,000

A boy who cut his knee after falling on a tree stump has settled his High Court action for €55,000.

Diarmuid O’Connor was 10 when the accident occurred after he wandered off into an area of bushes while attending an art camp during his mid-term break, the court heard.

Approving the settlement on Monday, Mr Justice Garret Simons said Diarmuid had been left with a scar and often does not like to wear shorts in the summer months as a result.

The boy, now aged 15, of Ashton Avenue, Knocklyon, Dublin had, through his mother Jacinta O’Connor sued Artzone Ltd, which ran the art camp on February 19th, 2016 at Taney Parish Hall , Dundrum, Dublin.

During break time it was claimed the boy went in an area with bushes after his friends and he fell. Assistants ushered the group away from the bushes and an ambulance was called.

The judge said the settlement was a good one. If the case had gone to trial, there may have been an issue in relation the boy wandering off and in relation to supervision, he said.